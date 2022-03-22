Community Boards might be on the cards for Hamilton after Community Waikato appealed to the Local Government Commission. Photo / File

The Local Government Commission is currently deciding whether Hamilton will establish its first community boards after social trust Community Waikato brought an appeal to the commission.

The group would like to see four community boards for the high-deprivation areas of Nawton, Enderley-Fairfield, and Bader, and Hamilton CBD, arguing the introduction of the boards would improve community engagement with local government.

Community Waikato chief executive Holly Snape says Hamilton City Council's work with community committees doesn't resolve the issues the group is seeking to address.

"Community committees do not carry the same mandate and accountability as community boards.

"It is hard for 12 elected representatives to have an understanding of what is needed in every area of a town, on a neighbourhood grassroots level. Community boards do that quite well ... [and] could even increase engagement in the local government election which usually has a low turnout."

Former Hamilton mayor Margaret Evans, who was part of the appeal, says she thinks there is a public interest in community boards.

"It is difficult for many councils to engage meaningfully. Community boards have the potential to bring the community and local government closer together."

Former mayor Margaret Evans is part of the appellants calling for Community Boards in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council community committee chairman councillor Mark Bunting says the council had ruled out community boards.

"The majority of people said we don't want them. Hopefully, [the Local Government Commission] leaves it up to the council. I don't think Hamilton needs community boards."

He thinks they are more appropriate for wider areas like the Waikato.

"They are very bureaucratic and we don't need another layer of bureaucracy.

"We do need more engagement, but we are doing great work in the community committee ... Fairfield-Enderly is starting to blossom. I am pretty happy with how the communities are doing."

Hamilton City Councillor and community committee chairman Mark Bunting doesn't believe Hamilton needs Community Boards. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Evans says community committees had not the same authority as community boards.

"Community committees have no power. It is a step in the right direction, but not nearly far enough.

"The common view is you gotta go back local ... people know exactly what is going on in their communities, what they need. [These people] need extra authority, more control."

The Local Government Commission is set to report back in the next couple of weeks.