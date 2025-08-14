Seven candidates are standing for the three Te Awamutu and Kihikihi ward seats: they are Lyn Hunt, former councillor Graham Jull, former Te Awamutu Courier editor Dean Taylor, Te Awamutu Business Chamber chief executive Shane Walsh and previous council candidate Bernard Westerbaan, as well as current councillors Lou Brown and Marcus Gower.
Mike Montgomerie has secured the Maungatautari ward seat unopposed.
Two people are standing for Waipā’s one Māori Ward seat: current councillor Dale-Maree Morgan and Yvonne Waho.
Like other councils around the country, Waipā voters will also take part in a binding poll on whether to keep or remove the Māori Ward from 2028.
Te Awamutu-Kihikihi general ward councillor Andrew Brown will step down after 12 years on the council, having first been elected in 2013.
He will retire alongside fellow councillor Bruce Thomas.
There are 22 people competing for the 10 community board positions.
Voting papers will be sent from Tuesday, September 9. Voting closes at noon on Saturday, October 11.
In the 2022 local election, 40.4% of Waipā residents voted.