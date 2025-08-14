Already a subscriber? Sign in here

The Waipā District Council building in Te Awamutu. Photo / Supplied

The countdown to the local elections is officially on, with candidate nominations now closed. In Waipā, 27 people have put their names forward to represent the district.

The race for the mayoralty will be a three-way battle with incumbent mayor Susan O’Regan standing alongside councillors Mike Pettit and Clare St Pierre.

St Pierre is also for one of the two Pirongia and Kakepuku ward seats, together with Les Bennett and former Hamilton City Council candidate Naomi Pocock.

The Cambridge ward, the district’s largest, has drawn 14 candidates for its four seats.

They are Aidhean Camson, Mike Cater, Cambridge Community Board chairwoman Jo Davies-Colley, Ian Hayton, Stuart Hylton, Pip Kempthorne, Karla Lugatiman, Dave Marinkovich, Stuart Matthews, former Waikato Regional Council chairman Barry Quayle, Don Sanders and Hope Spooner, as well as current councillors Philip Coles and Roger Gordon.