Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Local elections 2025: Waipā District Council has 28 people vying for seats

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

The Waipā District Council building in Te Awamutu. Photo / Supplied

The Waipā District Council building in Te Awamutu. Photo / Supplied

The countdown to the local elections is officially on, with candidate nominations now closed. In Waipā, 27 people have put their names forward to represent the district.

The race for the mayoralty will be a three-way battle with incumbent mayor Susan O’Regan standing alongside councillors Mike Pettit and Clare St

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save