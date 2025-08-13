In the Hauraki district, 20 people have put their names forward for election to the council. Photo / Hauraki District Council

In the Hauraki district, 20 people have put their names forward for election to the council. Photo / Hauraki District Council

The countdown to the local elections is officially on, with candidate nominations now closed. In the Hauraki district, 20 people have put their names forward.

Three of those candidates are running for mayor: incumbent Toby Adams, Levi Burton and Roman Jackson.

Burton and Jackson are also running for a ward seat.

In the Plains general ward, five people are vying for four seats.

They are Cynthia Bates and Act party candidate Andrew Pickford, as well as current councillors Ray Broad, Stephen Crooymans and Neil Gray.