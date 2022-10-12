According to preliminary results, Adrienne Wilcock is Matamata-Piako's new mayor, but fellow candidate Stu Husband is only 123 votes behind. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Matamata-Piako mayoral candidate Adrienne Wilcock is currently 123 votes ahead of fellow candidate Stu Husband, indicating the former Matamata Ward councillor is the district's new mayor.

According to preliminary results, Wilcock received 3960 votes and Stu Husband 3837 votes. The progress results on Saturday afternoon showed an even closer head-to-head race when there were only 43 votes difference.

Wilcock will succeed previous mayor Ash Tanner who announced earlier this year he would not be seeking re-election.

Mayoral candidate Russell Smith has been unsuccessful, receiving 1645 votes.

According to preliminary results, the four Morrinsville councillors are Dayne Horne (1867 votes) and Sharon Dean (1316 votes), as well as previous councillors James Thomas (2402 votes), Bruce Dewhurst (2064 votes) who have been re-elected.

The unsuccessful candidates are Zarsha Osborne (1163 votes), Mac Aitchison (1095 votes), Ian Stuart Hauraki (878 votes) and Cameron Sawyer (845 votes).

It is a close race for the Matamata-Piako mayoralty between former regional councillor Stu Husband and two-term Matamata councillor Adrienne Wilcock. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The four Matamata councillors are council newbie Caleb J. Ansell (1035 votes), as well as previous councillors James Sainsbury (2554 votes), Sue Whiting (2423 votes) and Kevin Tappin (2392 votes) who have been re-elected.

Wilcock also stood for a Matamata Ward seat and received 2628 votes to date. This means, her nomination for the ward seat was withdrawn because she is potentially elected as mayor.

The unsuccessful Matamata Ward candidate is Stephen Cope who received 686 votes.

The Te Aroha Ward will be represented by newbies Peter Jager (1418 votes) and Sarah-Jane Bourne (1328 votes) as well as previous councillor Russell Smith (1222 votes) who has been re-elected.

This means candidates Brett Smyth and Jill Taylor who both received 706 votes and Bruce Donaldson (512 votes) have been unsuccessful.

In August, Gary Thompson (Ngāti Paoa), a member of the Matamata-Piako District Council Te Manawhenua Forum, has been elected unopposed to the inaugural Matamata-Piako District Council Māori seat Te Toa Horopū ā Matamata-Piako Ward.

As special votes are yet to be counted, Matamata-Piako's voter return sits at 38.74 per cent (9630 votes).

Due to a large volume of special votes received across the country, final election results for all councils will be delayed to as late as Saturday.

Below is the list of the preliminarily elected Matamata-Piako councillors:

● Mayor

Adrienne Wilcock

● Matamata Ward

Caleb J. Ansell

James Sainsbury

Kevin Tappin

Sue Whiting

● Morrinsville Ward

Dayne Horne

Sharon Dean

Bruce Dewhurst

James Thomas

● Te Aroha Ward

Peter Jager

Sarah-Jane Bourne

Russell Smith

● Te Toa Horopū ā Matamata-Piako Ward

Gary Thompson - elected unopposed