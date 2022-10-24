Liz Stolwyk. Photo/Supplied.

Waipā District Mayor Susan O'Regan has confirmed Liz Stolwyk as deputy mayor, saying she is "hands down, the best person for the job".

The widely anticipated appointment puts the four-term Liz back into the deputy mayor's role for the second consecutive term. Liz was deputy last term to former mayor Jim Mylchreest; a big plus as far as Susan is concerned.

"Having Liz in the role provides really important continuity for the district as well as sound strategic thinking in a senior role when we most need it," Susan said.

"Liz is very well connected, well known and deeply respected on both sides of the district because she's energetic and an exceptionally hard worker. There's never been any doubt in my mind that Liz is the best choice and I'm thrilled – genuinely thrilled – she has agreed to work alongside me in this role."

Susan also announced her council committee structure, putting forward a lineup of committee chairs and for the first time at Waipā, deputy chair roles. She said she considered experience, track record and personal strengths before making her final recommendations.

"I've called upon some of our most experienced councillors to step up but I've also given succession planning some thought. Over the coming years, our district will have big decisions to make that will impact generations to come. Deputy chairs will play an important role in ensuring there's a deep knowledge base around the decision-making table."

At the first formal council meeting on October 31, Susan will put forward her appointments for chairs and deputy chairs for five main council committees:

• Strategic planning and policy committee – chairwoman Liz Stolwyk, deputy chairman Mike Montgomerie.

• Finance and corporate committee – chairman Andrew Brown, deputy chairman Bruce Thomas

• Service delivery committee – chairwoman Clare St Pierre, deputy chairman Mike Pettit

• Regulatory committee – chairman Marcus Gower, deputy chairwoman Clare St Pierre

Susan will propose the audit and risk committee continue to be independently chaired by Bruce Robertson with Cambridge councillor Roger Gordon in the deputy chairman's role.

Councillors will take their oath of office on October 31. The day will begin with a 9am whakatau at the Sir Don Rowlands Event Centre at Lake Karapiro's Mighty River Domain.



The inaugural council meeting, including the oath, will follow at 11am, and is expected to be attended by a large group of family and friends.

Inaugural meetings of both the Te Awamutu-Kihikihi and Cambridge community boards will be held later that afternoon, at 1pm and 2pm respectively.

All meetings are open to the public and will be held in the Te Manawa o Matariki room.