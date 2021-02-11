Resilience programme facilitator Sue Lyon (left) shows Rosetown Lions Club president Glenice Troth (centre) and youth chair Johanna Tong the 'Being My Best' workbook they helped fund.

Resilience programme facilitator Sue Lyon (left) shows Rosetown Lions Club president Glenice Troth (centre) and youth chair Johanna Tong the 'Being My Best' workbook they helped fund.

Last year experienced teacher and resilience programme facilitator Sue Lyon was a guest speaker at Rosetown Lions Club. She made such an impression the club has backed her to produce a valuable resource that will benefit the children of Waipā.

Rosetown Lions president Glenice Troth says Sue spoke about her school-based programme Being my Best which develops resilience and confidence in children.

"We learned that Sue self funds her programme and gets no Ministry of Education funding for the workbook she has written and published.

"Members thought it was such a valuable programme they wanted to find a way to make a difference.

"With a successful youth-focused fundraising event, we then approved our involvement by sponsoring some of the workbook's printing costs."

Sue is a registered teacher with more than 30 years' experience in multi-cultural settings, as well as extensive experience in resilience training for young children and families.

She says she has always been passionate about working with children and their whānau, especially in supporting resilience, confidence, self-esteem and resolving conflict in a peaceful manner.

For a number of years, she has been facilitating resilience programmes in primary schools in the Waipā district. She currently works in seven schools, including local schools Pekerau Primary and Kihikihi Primary.

When working with groups of children she also assists teachers and parents in implementing resilience strategies into the school and home environment.

"I also work closely with psychologist Roxie Hanes from Psychological Well Being in Tamahere," says Sue.

"In 2018 I wrote the Being My Best Resilience programme, which teaches children strategies to help build their confidence, mental & emotional resilience and to reduce anxiety.

"The programme also helps to develop greater self-awareness, social awareness and positive ways of self-management.

"The programme focuses on strengthening children's character through learning and practising virtues such as respect, kindness, helpfulness and service to one's whānau, school and community."

The programme consists of 14 sessions, with children participating in one lesson a week.

Because of the increased demand of children and families needing support, Sue wrote the

Being My Best facilitator's manual to train other teachers.

She is grateful to Rosetown Lions for their generous contribution towards the printing of the manual.

"It means a greater number of children and their families can participate in this programme and be provided with the essential skills and strategies that are required throughout their lives."