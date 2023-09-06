CommSafe community safety officer Mandy Merson hangs a Community Day poster in the window of Pets on Kihikihi. Photo / Dean Taylor

Kihikihi Domain and the surrounding village will be buzzing with activity on Saturday, September 23 for the first full-on Kihikihi Community Day.

Organised by CommSafe community safety officer Mandy Merson, this year’s event is a follow-up to the inaugural event from a couple of years ago – but that was hampered by Covid restrictions.

Merson says the plan is for most of the events to take place at the domain between 10am and 3pm, but there are also activities around the village and some of the retailers are participating with Community Day deals.

She adds that while it is the Kihikihi Community Day, it is for the whole area and involves clubs and organisations from around the area.

The aim of the day is to network, learn about everything that is available in the region and have a family day out.

As well as organisations and clubs, there is entertainment throughout the day from local music groups, inflatables for the youngsters and a cruise-in and show from the Te Awamutu Rod and Custom Club.

The convoy of hot rods and modified cars will head through the CBD of Kihikihi around 10.15 and arrive at the venue at about 10.30am. They will be on show for a couple of hours before heading out.

There will be over 35 other organisations represented, from emergency services such as Police, Fire and St John Ambulance, to sports clubs, youth organisations, helping agencies, Council groups and hobby organisations.

Te Whatu Ora will also be on-site promoting healthy living and providing free health screening.

Food, ice-cream and coffee carts will also be on-site to feed people.

CommSafe is organising Kihikihi Community Day.

Many of the participants will be offering the chance to try an activity, with the aim of learning a new skill and attracting new members.

Merson hopes the day will encourage people to get out and about and join a new club, try a new sport or help out by volunteering.

“We want to encourage people to move on from Covid and positively engage in their community,” she says.

“There is a lot of great activities and community work going on in Kihikihi and Waipā and we want everyone to know and have the chance to join in.”

CommSafe will be taking the chance to promote their role in the community, especially Neighbourhood Support.

Neighbourhood Support is a community initiative that is pro-active in preventing crime, provides a level of neighbourhood security and protection, builds community spirit and helps communication, reduces the feeling of isolation and provides information, education and support, especially around being vigilant and helping others.

The Community Day is a free event and is designed for everyone in the region.