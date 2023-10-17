Shoppers and volunteers alike will be in for a new experience at Lake Taupo Hospice Shop's Second Chance Fashion Show.

Everyone deserves a second chance - even our clothes.

That’s where Lake Taupō Hospice Shop comes in.

They’re no strangers to helping pre-loved clothes find a new home, but they’re going the extra mile for some special pieces.

Next week’s first-ever Second Chance Fashion Show will show off some unique, quality clothes on the catwalk that staff and volunteers at the hospice shop have been squirrelling away for the occasion.

The outfits on display will range from sportswear to vintage classics and include contemporary trends.

The 12 models - six males, six females - are all hospice shop volunteers and staff members, with two making the trip from the Tūrangi store to take a spin on the catwalk.

Shop manager Lyn Allam said the models were happy to help out.

“As you can imagine, there were a few funny comments and laughs when asked to model, [but] they were all great and said yes without any hesitation.”

After the big show, guests will have the opportunity to buy the modelled outfits, as well as anything else that catches their eye in the store.

There will also be bubbly on arrival and canapes made by nearby Penny’s Cafe to finish off the fashion-show ambience.

No catwalk is complete without a personality-filled emcee, with Christine Rankin stepping into the fashionable shoes to bring some fun to the event.

Allam said there was a lot of excitement for the show’s debut.

“We are really hoping it will be a regular event.

“This first one is a huge learning curve for us.

“We want it to be a fun evening for all.”

The event will highlight both sustainable fashion and the important work of the hospice.

According to the British charity Oxfam, so-called “fast fashion” - clothes cheaply produced in large quantities - produces more carbon emissions per minute than driving a car around the world six times.

However, an Oxfam survey found that nearly a quarter of people said they got a longer-lasting thrill buying second-hand clothes than with new ones.

As well as being a greener choice, funds raised from clothing sales on the night will of course go to Lake Taupō Hospice.

The service receives some funding from Te Whatu Ora but still needs to raise the large, remaining portion of the $2 million it costs to run each year.

Money donated goes to supporting the palliative care needs of people with terminal illnesses across the district, including National Park, Kuratau, Taupō and Tūrangi.

Care is provided in the comfort of patients’ homes, and they can also attend support groups at Taupō's Hospice House.

What: Second Chance Fashion Show

When: Friday, October 27, 6 pm – 9 pm

Where: Lake Taupō Hospice Shop, Totara Shopping Centre

Cost: $60

Tickets: events.humanitix.com/second-chance-fashion-show





