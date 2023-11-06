Te Awamutu Sports Lions lacrosse's Elijah Lee (left) and Ethan Joblin in action against Matangi-Hillcrest Mustangs.

Te Awamutu Sports Lions lacrosse's Elijah Lee (left) and Ethan Joblin in action against Matangi-Hillcrest Mustangs.

Hamilton Marist hosted an exciting clash as the Te Awamutu Sports Lions lacrosse team faced off against the formidable Matangi-Hillcrest Mustangs last Wednesday in a Waikato Lacrosse senior men’s clash.

The 10-3 score might not have been in their favour, but the match was packed with thrilling moments and a display of talent from both teams.

One of the standout aspects of this game was the debut of three of Te Awamutu’s 12 rookies in their first senior men’s games.

Nathan Honeyfield, Jude Bellham, and Quade Raroa made their presence felt and showed great promise for the future of Te Awamutu Sports.

In the goalkeeping department, Michael “Gandalf” Smith and Floyd Owen put on a remarkable performance.

Smith started the game and demonstrated his skills, while Owen closed the game with commendable saves that kept the team in the fight.

The goals for Te Awamutu Sports were scored by the talented attackman Ethan Joblin, who netted two goals, with assists from Elijah Lee and Nathan Honeyfield.

Ashton Perret found the back of the net with an assist from Kaleb Lee Roberts.

The team showcased their prowess with impressive blocked shots, thanks to the goalies and defensive enforcer Leon Green.

The defensive line, anchored by Jason Jones, provided veteran knowledge of the game and its structures, although the first game of the season jitters had set into many of the team.

However, Matangi-Hillcrest displayed their skills in ground ball and possessions, particularly during broken plays.

In the midfield, Roberts, Sam Denize, and Jude Bellham shone brightly, causing turnovers and facilitating strong transitions.

Te Awamutu Sports Lions lacrosse's Leon Green in action against Matangi-Hillcrest Mustangs.

Their exceptional skills were crucial in maintaining the team’s competitive edge.

The dynamic duo of Joblin and Lee on attack demonstrated a great partnership, with their seamless co-ordination and teamwork. Their efforts kept the opposition on their toes and created numerous scoring opportunities.

Matangi-Hillcrest, on the other hand, showcased refined gameplay, displaying their prowess in well-placed shots from the outside.

The Lions’ goalies made numerous saves, but the relentless barrage of goals continued as Matangi-Hillcrest extended their lead.

As Sports reflect on this game, it’s clear that both teams gave it their all, and the true winners were the fans who witnessed an exciting lacrosse showdown.

Te Awamutu Sports are ready to face their next challenge at Albert Park on Wednesday at 6pm against Hamilton Marist.

Te Awamutu Sports Lions lacrosse team.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.