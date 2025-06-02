Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Peter Carty made officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

Celebrating the Knights and Dames appointed in this year's King's Birthday Honours list. Video / NZ Herald

For newly minted officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit Peter Carty, flyfishing is not about the catch.

“I don’t eat fish,” Carty told the Herald.

“I release them. Occasionally, I’ll keep one for a friend.”

For Carty, the sport is about learning, laughing and enjoying the experience.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News