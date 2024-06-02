Sam Lewis, MNZOM.

Sam Lewis, Te Awamutu, Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business and the community

Sam Lewis has been involved with farming and various community organisations in the Waikato/King Country since the 1970s. He is married to Robyn and has three children and grandchildren who support his work and community involvement.

He is still farming on the outskirts of Te Awamutu, running a drystock block he describes as a support farm to the dairy unit his son runs.

For most of his farming life he has been a member of Federated Farmers.

He said he became involved to network with others in the industry and to take advantage of learning and training opportunities.

But soon Lewis was also giving back to the organisation and farming community.

He was treasurer of Waikato Federated Framers for nine years, coinciding with economic reforms ushered in during the mid-1980s to the early 1990s.

During this time, he acted as a key support person and mentor for several vulnerable farmers, assisting them in successfully restructuring their business activities and ensuring their mental wellbeing needs were supported.

In 2016 he was made a life member of Federated Farmers.

The networking also led to other opportunities.

He has chaired Affco New Zealand Ltd since 1999, a leading meat processor with 12 plants around New Zealand and exporting products to more than 80 countries.

Lewis said he became involved with Affco when it was a farmer co-operative and stood for and was elected as an area representative on the board of directors.

“I stayed on the board after it became a public company and was elected to the chair in 1999,” he said.

“I have stayed on because it has become part of my life and I enjoy helping people and I get to travel, meet lots of people and see plans and projects put into action.

He became involved with Open Country New Zealand through Affco, which had acquired the company, and is a director.

“Both are successful New Zealand companies, with New Zealand shareholders and we invest in New Zealand for the benefit of Kiwis.”

Lewis is also a former director of FMG Insurance.

Earlier this century he was approached by Gracelands Community Trust chief executive Robyn Klos and Waipa mayor Alan Livingston to chair a fundraising committee for a building project.

Gracelands Community Trust (now Enrich+) supports and enables young people and adults with disabilities to engage in employment or contribute to their communities.

Lewis took on the job and was instrumental in a successful campaign which raised $2 million.

Lewis was also able to provide Affco and Open Country Sponsorship to support CommSafe, a charitable trust based in Te Awamutu which enables people to work together to build a safer and healthier community.

Lewis said the honour was totally unexpected and humbling.

Dean Taylor is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald and a community journalist with more than 35 years experience.



