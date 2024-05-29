(Left to right) Lorraine Cholmondeley-Smith, Bob Mitchener and Mari Moore are among the exhibiting artists at the 2024 Taupō Art Trail.

(Left to right) Lorraine Cholmondeley-Smith, Bob Mitchener and Mari Moore are among the exhibiting artists at the 2024 Taupō Art Trail.

One of Taupō's biggest visual arts events will return this King’s Birthday Weekend.

The Taupō Art Trail brings together 24 artists from Kinloch, Taupō, Waitahanui and surrounds in disciplines from oil paintings to photography and pottery.

The trail offers locals and visitors a glimpse into the studios of the district’s artists, many of whom use the local environment as inspiration for their own unique work.

The long-running event is in its eleventh year and allows the public to drop into as many artists as they want, with prints and original works for sale at each stop.

The details

What: Taupō Art Trail

When: June 1-3, 10am to 4pm

Who: 24 local artists

Where: Stops from Kinloch to Waitahanui

More information: taupoartconnection.co.nz



