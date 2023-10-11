Waipā District Council transportation manager Bryan Hudson and Cambridge Construction Company executive director Chris McCoy.

Construction starts on the $8 million walking and cycling path Te Ara Rimu in Kihikihi today.

The pathway construction will include two new roundabouts, bi-directional cycle paths, footpaths, raised signalised pedestrian crossings and bus stops on Whitmore St.

This project will be split into two phases over the next nine months.

The first lot of works would be the car parks and kerb and channelling on Oliver St and Whitaker St.

Cambridge Construction Company was selected as the successful tender for the first phase of the works.

Waipā District Council’s transportation manager Bryan Hudson said the project was a big job but the outcome would be worth it.

“The work will be done in stages to minimise disruption to the community, and we will do our best to limit the number of street closures at one time.”

Residents will have access to their properties at all times.

The second phase will be going out for tender in the coming months.

The project is expected to be completed by May 2024 and is a partnership project with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency through its Climate Emergency Relief Fund’s Transport Choices programme.

