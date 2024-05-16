One of the new Hauraki District Council rubbish bins. Photo / Hauraki District Council

The Hauraki District Council has made incorrect “assumptions” about fees for kerbside collections in its draft Long Term Plan 2024-2034.

This came out at the council’s Long Term Plan (LTP) hearings and deliberations and could result in skyrocketing fees.

In a supporting LTP document, dated Tuesday this week, May 14, council group manager Duncan Peddle told the mayor and councillors that the possible impact of a new contract with waste management contractor WM New Zealand could result in additional costs of $450,000 in the 2024/25 financial year.

“This could increase the kerbside annual charge rate by $73.52 to $185.89,” Peddle wrote in the document.

He said the 2024-34 consultation document was based on the forecast financial model, “which in turn is based on a number of assumptions which are formulated based on the best available information at that point in time”.

In September 2023, the council started a new contract with WM which included separate bins for landfill, recycling, glass and food waste.

“Now that the contract had been running for six months it is clear that some of the assumptions were incorrect,” Peddle said.

Peddle listed three key issues that arose since the 2024-34 Long Term Plan consultation document had been released.

Presentation rates for kerbside collection were assumed to be 80 per cent when they were subsequently 45 per cent, costs for presentation rates for kerbside recycling in the consultation document were inconsistent with the kerbside contract, and the funding of kerbside collection in the consultation document was inconsistent with the funding structure approved by the council in its draft revenue and financing policy.

“It appears that our change in service has led to a change in household behaviour around rubbish and recycling; with the uptake of separating out rubbish going to landfill significantly lowering landfill bin presentation rates.

“Although this is positive for the reduction of rubbish going to landfill, it means that instead of receiving revenue from bin tags with a presentation rate of 80 per cent, we are only receiving 45 per cent so far.

“Therefore, the kerbside collection service has a shortfall in revenue to cover the cost of providing it; the drop in presentation rate for refuse bins also reduces associated expenditure of collection transportation and disposal costs associated with the refuse bins.”

Changing waste management habits by householders has meant the council's cost projections for rubbish collections are inaccurate. Photo / iStock

This amounted to a fall in revenue of $605,654 in the 2024/25 year and a drop in spending of $290,038, equating to a rates impact of $315,616.

Added to that were recycling presentation rates used in the consultation document, which also did not match actual presentation rates.

Organics, 40 per cent, were revised to 100 per cent; glass, 80 per cent, was revised to 100 per cent; and recycling was revised from 80 to 100 per cent.

In each of the three components, Peddle said the contract stated a 100 per cent charge based on the number of bins, regardless of the number collected each week.

That resulted in a $13,572 impact on rates.

“The conditions of the Waste Management contract . . . is that the recycling collection from the kerbside is charged for each property whether or not the residents put out any recycling bins; staff had assumed the collection cost would be between 40 and 80 per cent of the actual cost.”

Following an LTP workshop last October, and based on council direction, staff had updated the financial model to include the tag charges at $10 in 2024/25 moving to $14.50 in 2033/34.

The pricing mechanism was based on a cross-subsidy from the refuse kerbside collection, activity partially offsetting the rating impact of the recycling kerbside collection activities (yellow bin, organics bin and glass crate), and incorporated into the consultation document.

However, during the consultation phase it was discovered that the pricing proposal was inconsistent with the revenue and financing policy on kerbside collection.

Compliance with the council’s draft revenue and financing policy would see the tag charges amended to stay at $14 in the 2032-34 years.

Peddle said the amendment would cover the direct costs of the kerbside refuse collection together with its share of overheads, depreciation and repayment of loans over the next 10 years of $225,000.

The loan was associated with the decision of a previous council to keep bag charges at a set price in earlier years, which did not cover the full cost of kerbside refuse collection.

That resulted in a rates impact of $155,740 in the 2024/25 year.

The Hauraki Coromandel Post approached the council for comment.

A spokesperson said the report would be coming up for a decision at a full council meeting on May 27.

Hauraki ratepayers already face significant rates and fees hikes.

When the council released its draft LTP for consultation on March 13, it came with a long list of fee increases and a proposed rates hike of more than 17 per cent.

That figure had since been revised to 18.4 per cent after council staff made an addition to the LTP which corrected several points.

Collectively, if all the proposed staff submission changes were adopted, it would represent a possible increase in year one operating costs of $672,000.