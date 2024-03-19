The victorious Kaipaki Cricket Club XI after beating Clutch Cricket Academy.

Kaipaki Cricket Club had a big weekend of wins against two Hamilton teams.

Kaipaki Cricket Club XI clocked up their fifth Sunday game victory in a row last weekend. It was the club’s last home game of the season at Kaipaki Oval, facing Clutch Cricket Academy.

The Cricket Academy won the toss and decided to field first.

Kaipaki captain Sean Gutry chucked the ball to Sean Crotty who bowled eight overs and finished with 1/23. Crotty shared the ball with Dylan Jeffries in his 172nd game for Kaipaki. Jeffries finished 1/33.

Before the drinks break, Mac Gilkison and Fraser Ward bowled in tandem. Both bowlers attacked the crease, getting good bounce and challenged all the batsmen.

Gilkison bowled accurately and finished with 1/25 of eight overs including two maidens. Ward created chances during his spell even though going wicketless.

In the middle parts of the academy’s batting innings, spin bowlers Gutry and English import Charlie Presswell were outstanding. Presswell bowled his eight overs for only 24. Captain Gutry was the other wicket-taker with figures of 1/25.

In the field, Sean Bonenkamp was sensational. Fielding at deep mid-on, he hit the stumps with a direct hit from the boundary.

Ward also executed a second run-out with a sharp piece of fielding from point again throwing down the stumps.

The other player to excel in the field was Dale Hopkins who answered Kaipaki’s call in the morning to play after a late withdrawal.

The Clutch Cricket Academy finished on 199/6, with captain Greg Holt top scoring, 37 not-out.

Chasing 199 to win, Kaipaki opened with their top Saturday cricket run-scorer Bonenkamp and Tony Biesiek - what a partnership it ended up being.

Biesiek was very strong behind point but also was not afraid to take on the short ball directed at the body by pulling and hooking the ball with great power.

He hit 10 fours and an outstandingly timed six during his first 50 for Kaipaki, before being run out for 63.

Bonenkamp used his long levers to hit the ball to all parts of the oval.

He hit nine fours and five sixes, including a huge six up into the new pavilion, as he carried his bat to finish 106 not-out.

Dominic Smith-Hodgson also played a very controlled innings of 20 not-out to help see Bonenkamp through to his 100.

The Kaipaki XI chased down the Cricket Academy’s total in the 30th over, just one wicket down. This was the Kaipaki’s fifth Sunday game victory in a row.

Hamilton Old Boys Hawks v Kaipaki Gold

Kaipaki Cricket Club Gold’s Saturday at Elliot Park started with captain Hiki Toroa winning the toss and electing to bowl against Hamilton Old Boys Hawks.

Kaipaki Gold opened with Dylan Jeffries and Simon White, who both decided to employ the short ball tactic and the wickets quickly fell.

Both men bowled their allotted seven overs on the trot. Jeffries finished with 2/18 and White 3/56.

The first change bowler Kevin Morgan put an end to any chance Old Boys had of a fightback as he expertly varied his line and length taking an important 3/37 off his seven overs.

At the other end, Mac Gilkison charged in and hit the deck hard finishing with tidy figures of 1/26 (seven overs).

Other bowlers to chip in for Gold were Will Mitchell 0/9 (two overs) and Zac Bratton 1/1 (0.2 overs).

Old Boys Hawks were 147 all out.

When it came time for Kaipaki Gold to bat, they opened with regular Sunday cricketers Fraser Ward and Dominic Smith-Hodgson.

These two men quickly climbed into their work punishing the ball to all areas of the ground.

Smith-Hodgson was first to go for 27 (off 26 balls) after being bowled.

Lance Lee walked out to join Ward and together these two men formed a formidable partnership.

Ward then brought up 50 but couldn’t keep the scoring going as he was removed two balls later for 53 (off 39).

During the middle parts of Gold’s innings, David Jury 16 (21), Lee 25 (28) and Mitchell 2 (2) made contributions before captain Toroa 6 (16) not-out and Zac Bratton 3(6) not-out, brought Gold home in the 23rd over.

This completed a comfortable win for Gold to finish the season on a high.

Scores

Hamilton Old Boys Hawks 147/10 (30.2 overs)

Kaipaki Gold 148/5 (23 overs)

Player of the Day: Fraser Ward

