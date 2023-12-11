The Te Awamutu Junior Rugby Sub Union hope to nurture junior girls' rugby.

The Te Awamutu Junior Rugby Sub-Union (TAJRSU), with support from Sport Waikato and the Waikato Rugby Union (WRU), has recognised the ongoing need to nurture junior girls’ rugby as they look towards the future of one of our national sports.

In 2024, a fees-free TAJRSU girl’s rugby pilot will kick off to increase girls’ participation in rugby and is being facilitated by five local clubs: Kihikihi, Ōhaupō, Pirongia, Te Awamutu Marist and Te Awamutu Sports.

It’s reported that this programme is the first of its kind in New Zealand with Waikato Rugby looking to roll it out to other regions in the future.

WRU participation and development manager David “Foxy” Fox says they know that girls need specific opportunities to play the sport.

“We thought, if we don’t action it now, our numbers will dwindle. We’re riding on the coattails of a successful World Cup in the women’s space but that’s elite and high performance - we’ve got to work from the ground up.”

“It’s a growing space, but the girls are dropping out because they’re having to tackle boys. We went and captured some student voices from Te Awamutu Intermediate and St Patrick’s,” Fox says.

The girls made it clear they would play rugby if it was with and against other girls.

“We want to provide them an environment where girls can be girls with girls.”

Eventually, they will play against each other but initially, it’s all about upskilling and fun game development so that there is confidence and capability.

Fox says that all the clubs are really on board and engaged.

“The clubs have all got a great common interest in ‘let’s develop rugby for the girls’. Waikato Rugby Union do a lot of in-school delivery, one-off sessions, but weren’t seeing any follow through with them joining a club and playing the sport.

“The five clubs came up with the idea to run a joint muster on neutral territory, to show that there was collective action.”

Flyer for the Te Awamutu Junior Rugby Sub-Union girls' rugby muster.

Te Awamutu Junior Rugby Sub-Union committee spokesman, Heath Lunjevich, says that now there’s a road to professional women’s rugby, starting it at a young age will help grow the sport.

“The Sub-Union are trying to work as one club, a collective. It’s giving girls an opportunity one night a week to give rugby a crack but also leaving the door open to play rugby for their club or other sports on a Saturday,” Lunjevich says.

“With Foxy being the main driver, he’s got a few connections that will help us out. It’s not going to be a failure, it’s just going to need a lot of support from parents and the community.”

A girl’s rugby festival was trialled in Hamilton earlier this year and Lunjevich says they hope to enter TAJRSU teams into the next one.

“If we get a hub of girls, we could put five Te Awamutu Junior Rugby Sub-Union teams into the festival in the same uniform,” he says.

“Either way, they’re going to come away with a jersey and hopefully, excitement to play rugby.”

The initial Girls’ Rugby Muster will take place on Tuesday, March 19 at Te Awamutu Intermediate from 5.30pm (register via the QR code paired with your nearest club, or on the day).

The aim is to sign up between 150 and 300 Year 3-8 players of all experience levels and abilities and provide them with a quality opportunity to play and have a go at rugby, in an environment based on fun and enjoyment.

From there, weekly Monday night sessions will be held with a festival feel, music and food. Every week will see a different local host club.

These sessions will be led by the Waikato Rugby Union and supported by the clubs and their recruited volunteers.

There is also the opportunity for wider community involvement, with Te Awamutu College students potentially getting to help run the modules to receive NCEA credits, and Waikato women’s FPC players could also feature.

Sport Waikato will work closely with the WRU and empower the clubs and their volunteers to facilitate a quality experience for the girls. It’s ultimately about allowing each club to create a vibe and bring people into their community.

“The games will be based on their stage or preference. Some might want to continue with rippa rugby, some might be heading towards ruck and others might be ready to tackle,” Fox says.

“The girls will be able to choose what they want to do, rather than be told ‘you’re 10th grade, you have to tackle’. We’re taking away that kind of language that sits around rugby and ages. Some girls would keep playing if they could stay playing rippa.”

Currently fundraising for a trailer to store gear in, the organisers are also in the process of applying for a grant to fill the trailer with pink tackle bags, cones, flags and balls - all with “Positive Vibes Only” printed on them.

“We’re pinking it out because we’re rolling out the Positive Vibes Only campaign,” Sport Waikato professional learning partner, Sarah Ryan says.

“It’s a sideline behaviour project around the refs, volunteers and ‘that’s someone’s daughter out there - think about what you’re saying’. That campaign will sit over the top of this which is great.”

The team are looking for a naming rights sponsor and is also running a competition to name the programme. The girls can scan the QR code to share their ideas.

Anyone interested in contributing funds towards a trailer can contact Lunjevich, 027 235 6119 or if your business is interested in becoming the naming rights sponsor, contact Sarah Ryan via sarahr@sportwaikato.org.nz.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





