Jason Momoa brightens weekend shift of Waikato police constables

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Waikato East police district constables Roxy Worthington and Jen Hayward with Jason Momoa. Photo / NZ Police

Actor and Oof Tatata bassist Jason Momoa has brightened the long weekend shift of two Whitianga-based police constables.

Waikato East police district constables Roxy Worthington and Jen Hayward were undertaking routine licensed premise checks at the Coroglen Tavern during Labour weekend when they were surprised to spot a familiar Hollywood face.

Momoa took the tavern’s stage with his band Oof Tatata, who were playing a gig in the Coromandel as part of a nationwide tour. However, the Aquaman and Game of Thrones star is also currently filming the action movie The Wrecking Crew in New Zealand.

Worthington and Hayward had been deployed to the pub for regular intoxication checks and to prevent any drink-driving when they got the chance to snap a pic with the Hollywood heavyweight.

He’d just come off stage when he stopped for the photo with the duo.

Worthington and Hayward said the crowd of a few hundred people was well-behaved with no issues reported and there was a good vibe at the pub, with the band keeping locals and visitors entertained.

The celebrity encounter was a highlight in a busy shift that included disorder and family violence incidents and a transportation to Thames, before returning to the other side of the peninsula to respond to noise complaints in Tairua.

