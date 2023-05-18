Guests enjoy an International Tea Day celebration at Zealong. Photo / Zealong Tea Estate

A multi-cultural gala dinner to celebrate International Tea Day, May 21, was held at Zealong Tea Estate near Hamilton earlier this month, hosted by Ambassador Wang Xiaolong and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in New Zealand.

International Tea Day is a day to promote harmony, sustainability and common prosperity across the world, recognised by the United Nations as a way to raise awareness of the long history and deep cultural and economic significance of tea around the world.

Chinese Ambassador Wang Xiaolong speaking at the 2023 International Tea Day celebration at Zealong Tea Estate in Waikato. Photo / Zealong Tea Estate

The evening was an opportunity for local government leaders, community leaders and Waikato businesspeople to come together with the ambassador to appreciate and recognise the importance tea has had and continues to have on our global society.

Wang spoke of China’s long history with tea and how it is intrinsically wrapped into their culture and way of life.

The evening was a celebration of tea, food and harmony. The menu was specially designed by Zealong’s executive chef Jean-Baptiste Pilou and matched with a selection of Zealong teas and tea-based cocktails crafted by Zealong’s tea sommelier.

New Zealand’s cultural and economic relationship with China was appreciated by Hamilton East MP and Labour Minister Jamie Strange.

The evening was a celebration of tea, food and harmony, with a menu designed by Zealong's executive chef Jean-Baptiste Pilou. Photo / Zealong Tea Estate

The global importance of sustainable food production and supporting local was stressed, with Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate saying Zealong is an example of excellence in this arena and is a gem in the heart of the Waikato.

Her long relationship with Zealong Tea Estate and her love of tea meant speaking at the event held special significance for her.

“While tea drinking is ... something very personal and private, making a toast of tea can also be an important way to pay tribute and show respect.”

Wang reflected on the importance of recognising International Tea Day and said he looked forward to more opportunities to share a cup of tea.

Wang agreed that Zealong Tea Estate is a shining example of a harmonious relationship with the environment producing the very best cup of tea.