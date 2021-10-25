Rural women face lots of challenges in their day-to-day lives that many of their urban counterparts don't have to. Photo / Supplied

"Cultivating Good Food for All" was this year's theme of the International Day of Rural Women on October 15, recognising the essential role of women in food and fibre systems across the globe.

Rural women face a multitude of challenges in their day-to-day lives that many of their urban counterparts don't - like access to maternity care and gender bias.

Charitable organisation Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) supports those women who live in rural and regional New Zealand and encourages the next generation of women to join the primary sector.

Rural women are not just farmers and growers, they are the small businesswomen, the main household support that keeps things ticking over, and the people that play an active role in building communities. They are the doers, the connectors and the supporters that make things happen.

President and International Portfolio Convenor for RWNZ Gill Naylor says that a massive role rural women play is connecting communities, putting their hand up to volunteer and get stuff done.

"It's the real heartland kind of stuff – organising activities in the local hall, playgroup, schools, the local A&P show, sports clubs – those sorts of things." In addition, rural women offer silent support, helping their family, business, and communities adapt to change, and keep going through periods of uncertainty and stress.

"Often, women are holding things together quietly, so it's important to recognise that, as it usually goes unnoticed," Naylor says. She says that a huge issue these women face is restricted access to care, especially maternity services.

"Mums and babies are our future, so it's absolutely critical that we have a well-supported midwifery service in rural areas. That means looking after our midwives properly, making sure there's enough of them and ensuring it's a profession that is worthwhile for them."

There was even a Fieldays TV episode this year addressing this issue. It featured a panel discussion that explored the difficulties rural mothers and their midwives face.

Midwife Sheryl Wright says accessing maternity care is challenging for women in rural areas. Photo / New Zealand Herald photograph by Christine Cornege

In the discussion, rural community midwife in the Coromandel Sheryl Wright talks about the challenges that she as a midwife and rural mothers face. "The women ... have long distances to travel. If [they] need a scan, it's at least an hour, if not an hour and a half's drive to access that."

This comes with a cost for that woman who may need time off work. "Which becomes challenging for them and for me, because sometimes they won't access those services even though they need them."

Naylor says that another issue rural women still face is conscious and unconscious bias against women and their ability to perform jobs on farms.

"It's a matter of seeing that women and girls can do jobs on the farm – it's not necessarily a man's role, women are perfectly capable ... we need to ensure that things such as language and the imagery around farming in the primary sector are gender-balanced."

Naylor says that while it was important to have a day dedicated to women living rurally to recognise their contribution to society, here in New Zealand RWNZ continues working hard, ensuring rural women are supported and that the issues they face stay on the agenda.

The Fieldays TV episode with the panel discussion about maternity in rural areas is titled Maternity care in our rural communities and is available on demand at fieldaysonline.co.nz.

The International Day of Rural Women was established by the United Nations in 2007 to recognise the critical role and contribution of rural women, including indigenous women, in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security, and eradicating rural poverty.