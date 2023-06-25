Alysha Priestley at C for Nottingham Castle Rangers being defended by Georgina Speedy at WD for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Hamilton City Netball Centre Indoor Premier, Week 9

Verdettes Marist Development 27 v Verdettes Marist Premier 61

St Paul’s Premier 49 v Northern United Mamba 51

FTNC Premier Reserve 50 v St Peter’s Premier 55

University of Waikato Premier 62 v Verdettes Marist Old Girls 33

University of Waikato Premier Reserve 41 v Melville Vetora Premier 28

University of Waikato A 53 v Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 58

Allied HOB Collins Premier 27 v HGHS Langman 56

FTNC Premier 51 v Nottingham Castle Rangers 48

In the second week of the second round robin, there were some really close games.

Premier A:

FTNC Premier and Nottingham Castle Rangers had an epic battle with nothing in it at the end. Castle Rangers started strong to be up by six goals at the end of the first quarter but by halftime, FTNC Premier were only three behind with the score being 25 goals to 22. FTNC Premier had a massive third quarter taking the lead by four goals, only to see Castle Rangers come back with a vengeance in the final quarter. However, FTNC Premier were able to hold on at the end winning the game 51 goals to 48. In true FTNC form, the team did not start strong and ended up playing catch-up netball.

The game was close with great defensive pressure by the team throughout the court. Mikayla Gillespie at goal defence had an amazing game, applying pressure for a full 60 minutes, creating multiple turnovers and was a constant help to bring the ball down the court.

Abby Bartels came in strong and made a presence at goal shoot, being a nice strong target for the feeders. For Castle Rangers, they were happy with their start but unfortunately crumbled under the pressure that the opposition put the team under. It was a great fightback to be within two goals in the final quarter and they were glad to salvage a bonus point.

Lots of learnings from this game and aiming to put these onto the court in the coming weeks. Solid performance throughout the match from Anahia Noble at wing attack and centre and Demi Moana at goal shoot made an impressive impact in the second half, with 100 per cent accuracy.

Newly promoted FTNC Premier Reserve gave St Peter’s Premier a run for their money starting strongly to be up in the first quarter by eight goals, which in the main they maintained until halftime with the score being 27-20.

Malissa Thompson at GA for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The third quarter was close with St Peter’s narrowing the gap and then they had a dominant final quarter to win the game 55 goals to 50. St Peter’s showed grit, fitness and speed right up to the final whistle and that gave them the win.

For FTNC Premier Reserve it was another challenging game. Although the team has injuries and sickness, they made a good start. Victoria Simeon was a solid target at goal shoot all game and even though her percentage wasn’t as high as she would have liked, she kept pushing right until the end. Jessica Blake at wing attack, with Kascell Hooper and Maddie Lysaght playing at centre, kept looking to the shooters, varying their feed options and showing patience.

Jennifer Adam at goal keep and Mannor Fleming at goal defence continue to gel together forming a strong defensive unit. They applied pressure and forced some good turnovers. Going into the final quarter the team let things slip, losing structure and making unforced errors. The team are happy with the bonus point but have lots to work on.

HGHS Langman were too strong for Allied HOB Collins Premier and they led 28 goals to 14 at halftime and won the game 56-27.

University of Waikato Premier were also too good for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. At halftime they led by 30 goals to 14 and they won convincingly by 62 goals to 33.

Premier B:

St Paul’s Premier and Northern United Mamba had a great game this week. It was a strong start for Northern United who went ahead ahead by six goals at the end of the quarter and lead by 25 goals 20 at halftime. St Paul’s won the third quarter to close the gap to just three goals and while they also won the final quarter by a goal, it still allowed Northern United to take the win 51 goals to 49.

Northern United did not have their usual team but acknowledged the hard work of captain Wendy Pretswell at centre. Her skill and attitude on and off the court to continuously push herself and her teammates showed true captain qualities. For St Paul’s the girls showed great fightback and resilience to come back from a deficit. Defensively the team was able to create enough turnovers and convert this into points. Jasmine Davis once again in defence was amazing.

Caitlin Foote moved from goal keep to goal shoot and did an exceptional job. Foote moved well, took the ball strongly and built a great connection with Jess Laws at goal attack.

University of Waikato A and Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier also had a great game. University A had a narrow one-goal lead at the end of the first quarter and the second quarter was a draw.

Ava Karalus at WD for St Paul's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The halftime was 28 goals to 27. The third quarter was also a draw and then in the final quarter, Waikato Diocesan for Girls were able to take the lead, winning the game 58-53.

For Waikato Diocesan it was a slow start with the team growing into the game with each quarter. It was great to welcome back Sophie Turnwald into the shooting circle at goal shoot who combined well with Becky Dudson at goal attack to create clear options for the feeders.

Amy Thomas at goal keep and Safia McLeod at goal defence worked hard to create opportunities. It was pleasing to see the team grind out the win.

For University A it was a hard 60 minutes with just the seven players on the court who all played their part working hard on attack and in defence.

University of Waikato Premier were too good this week for Melville Vetora Premier and they led from start to finish. The halftime score was 21 goals to 16 and the fulltime score was 41 goals to 28. Melville won the second quarter by a goal and the other quarters were close but the damage was done in the final quarter. In the all-Marist game between Verdettes Marist Development and Marist Premier the Premier team led from start to finish with the halftime score being 27 goals to 17.

Then with a good third quarter and a massive final quarter, they won the game 61 goals to 27.