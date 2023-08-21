Changing Tides Fitness.

New Te Awamutu personal trainer Steven Marshall, who operates as Changing Tides Fitness, wants to help make a difference in other people’s lives - physically, mentally and emotionally.

Originally from Taranaki, Steven moved to the area six years ago.

“[The name] Changing Tides came to me from being back home, so close to the beaches. Someone’s journey at the gym is like the tide at the beach, coming in and going back out. It’s like life, you have the highs and you also have the lows,” he says.

“I moved up here, not knowing anyone. It was a fresh start. I was farming and being alone gets to you, then the mind starts to play its games. I started getting depressed.

“Sitting there going through YouTube videos, I came across Seth Feroce and thought I would give the gym a go.

Personal trainer Steven Marshall.

“I started going late at night and noticed the difference within myself. I thought, why not help other people feel the same way and help them reach their goals.”

Steven has been a personal trainer for three months now and is based at Jetts Te Awamutu.

He enjoys being able to help people, even if he’s just someone they can talk to.

He’s happy to work around his clients’ schedules, whether it’s 3am or 11pm.

“Gyms can feel intimidating but we are all here for our own reasons. Gym life ends up being a second or third family. It’s never too late to get the goals you want.”

For the future, Steven has several plans to continue building his brand.

“I would like to open my own gym and look at buying some land, somewhere close to a lake or beach to open up a fitness or mental health retreat.”

Head into Jetts Te Awamutu and ask for Steven Marshall, otherwise text/call him on 021 0842 1569 or find Changing Tides Fitness on Facebook and Instagram.