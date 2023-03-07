Local clubs and businesses have been active in organising some great vehicles to display at Frankton Thunder. Photo / Geoff Lewis

This year’s Frankton Thunder is attracting unprecedented levels of interest, says organising committee head Ken McGeady.

Launched seven years ago, the annual automotive and community festival in Hamilton has grown in the variety of exhibits and entertainments offered.

A charity event to support the work of the St Vincent de Paul organisation, Frankton Thunder has missed the past couple of years due to Covid disruptions, but the return shows a huge level of pent-up public interest, McGeady said.

“We have been very encouraged by the level of response and inquiry from individuals, clubs and organisations keen to take part. We have several excellent sponsors including LJ Hooker and Tron records.”

Among the events is the Miss Frankton Thunder pageant, which has attracted eight contestants from as far as Tauranga and Raglan, according to organiser Kat Wakefield.

Scott Dixon's 2005 Panoz G-Force Toyota IndyCar will be on show at Frankton Thunder, thanks to Ross Brothers Muscle Car Garage. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“Miss Frankton Thunder is really about boosting female positivity. Our contestants often go on to take part in national pin-up competitions and the Frankton event helps to improve their confidence and make them feel comfortable in the competition environment,” Wakefield said.

She also organises the Photorama, where models are teamed up with classic vehicles and professional photographers, and the ThunderInk tattoo competitions, which will be held during the day.

The Thunder Market has attracted stallies from as far as Rotorua and Northland, covering everything from leather goods and steam-punk paraphernalia to automotive collectables.

Miss Frankton Thunder contestants (from left) Helen Hansen, Miss Pandelina; Cindy Ward, Miss Safron Sass; Jessica Ridley, Jessy June Bug; Robyn Smith, Miss Bobby Pins. Photo / Geoff Lewis

McGeady said local clubs and businesses were active in bringing in displays.

“We have classic and specialist cars and vehicles, military displays, the Bridge City Holden club, bikes and EVs, a local business that specialises in Mustangs says it has about 70 cars coming along. We have Scott Dixon’s race car from Ross Brothers Muscle Car Garage, vintage firetrucks and many other attractions.’’

The Thunder cruise-in will begin from the Cambridge Race Course at 8.30am.

Frankton Thunder, including food, music and street entertainment, can be experienced in and around Commerce St, Frankton this Sunday March 12, from 9am to 4pm.