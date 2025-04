Trump adviser's feud as world responds to US tariffs and Reserve Bank expected to cut Official Cash Rate. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

A crash victim has died in hospital and police are now seeking witnesses to the accident.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to emergency services just before 7.20pm on Friday, March 28 on Bankier Rd in Horsham Downs, Waikato.

At the time, police said one occupant of the vehicle was injured critically while another received minor injuries.

Today, police released the information that one of the victims died in hospital yesterday.