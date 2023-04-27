You must be an owner-occupier seeking to replace a non-compliant wood burner with a clean heat alternative. Photo / NZME

You must be an owner-occupier seeking to replace a non-compliant wood burner with a clean heat alternative. Photo / NZME

Eligible residents in Tokoroa are again able to replace their old non-compliant wood burners with alternatives like a heat pump, pellet burner or high-efficiency wood burner with the return of the ‘On the House’ scheme set up as part of the Warm Homes Clean Air programme.

It comes as the Waikato Regional Council announces the return of the free scheme, which had been on a temporary hiatus since June last year after the previous contractor announced it was no longer able to provide upgrades under the initiative.

The scheme was set up as part of the Warm Homes Clean Air programme, a partnership between the regional council, South Waikato District Council, the South Waikato Pacific Island community and Raukawa. It enables residents to replace their old non-compliant wood burners.

The return of the scheme follows a decision by the regional council in February to continue funding it for another year, and confirmation this month of a new contract with smarter energy solutions provider, Brightr.

Regional council chairwoman Pamela Storey said: “With inflation increasing costs across the board, we had some tough calls to make through our annual budget. So, I’m really happy this was one of the schemes we were able to continue funding.”

“It’s going to help residents feeling the pinch of rising costs, and provide access to cleaner and more efficient heating, just as we head into the colder months.”

The council’s annual budget meeting also included a decision to reconsider a possible future alternative to the scheme, called EcoRetrofit, through the next Long Term Plan. However, this week’s announcement confirms On the House will be available for at least another year.

Storey said uptake of the scheme had slowed in recent years as many of those eligible had already upgraded.

“But with changes to the eligibility criteria opening the programme up to more homes, I say take full advantage while the scheme’s still available,” she said.

Find out more about free clean heat upgrades under the On the House scheme on the South Waikato District Council website: southwaikato.govt.nz/our-services/warmhomes/heating-schemes.

