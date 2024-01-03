Emergency services have responded to roading incidents across Waikato this holiday period.

The majority of New Zealand’s 19 holiday roading fatalities this year occurred in Waikato, with seven vehicle-related deaths occurring between 4pm on December 22 and 6am on January 3.

The first fatal incident in the region occurred at 1pm on December 23 on State Highway 25, which closed the road between Whangamatā and Hikuai for several hours.

Just half an hour later, Wenxuan Li died after a serious crash at Whakamaru.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the 22-year-old’s death are continuing, police said.

Hamilton woman Louise Quinn died on December 27 after falling off a quad bike on Rauparaha St in Marokopa.

“For those that may not know, Louise died in a tragic accident at her holiday home in Marokopa,” a family member said in a tribute.

“I don’t think I need to go into details. However, my belief is it was quick and she was free of pain within seconds.”

The following day, one person died in a crash between a car and a petrol tanker to the west of the Kaimai Summit, at the border between Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

One other person sustained critical injuries in the incident.

On December 30, a person died after a car left the road at 8.45pm on Te Puru Creek Road on the Coromandel Peninsula.

Another person suffered serious injuries.

Yesterday saw two further deaths in crashes.

The first was reported just before 3.30am on State Highway 25 near Russek Rd, south of Keretā, on the Coromandel Peninsula.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours as authorities worked at the scene.

Police appealed for witnesses to the incident to make contact, quoting event number P057287229.

That afternoon, emergency services were called to a crash involving a motorcyclist on Tainui Rd in Tauhei at 2.10pm.

Witnesses saw a motorcyclist come off their bike while rounding a corner.

First responders gave aid at the scene, but the person died.

67 of the country’s total 343 road deaths in 2023 occurred in the Waikato region, according to Ministry of Transport data.

