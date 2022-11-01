Waipā Mayor Susan O'Regan at Monday's swearing-in ceremony. Photo / Supplied

Waipā's first female mayor Susan O'Regan was sworn in at an emotional ceremony at the Mighty River Domain, Lake Karāpiro on Monday.

The event opened with a powerful and moving whakatau (welcome) from hosts Ngāti Koroki Kahukura and Ngāti Hauā before Susan and nine councillors took their oaths of office, supported by a large group of whanau, friends and supporters.

Those taking their declarations included Waipā's first Māori ward councillor Takena Stirling and first-term Maungatautari ward councillor Mike Montgomerie.

They are the only new faces around the council table; all other Waipā district councillors were re-elected.

The official ceremony was held for the first time in the Te Manawa o Matariki room, adjacent to the Sir Don Rowlands Event Centre.

The unique location honoured Takena's election as Māori ward councillor and was big enough to accommodate more than 70 guests who attended.

Mayor Susan acknowledged mana whenua as well as past leaders of the district.

"Their joint commitment and vision meant everyone in Waipā could enjoy a rich district with potential and opportunity," she said.

Waipā chief executive Garry Dyet presents Susan O'Regan with her Mayoral Chains. Photo / Supplied

She was "humbled and honoured" to be the first woman sworn into the mayoral office, but only wished her parents were there to see it.

"Today we are embarking on a triennium which will likely be characterised by economic challenges and once-in-a-lifetime legislative reform," said Susan.

"Our ability to navigate through these years with integrity, wisdom and unity will be underpinned by our strength of common purpose."

The whakatau was followed by an opening karakia (prayer) before chief executive Garry Dyet opened the meeting, welcoming council to the beginning of a new three-year term he said would be challenging, "given the rapid pace of fundamental change".

Garry also welcomed Community Board members, noting council was committed to working more closely with the boards this triennium.

Formalities ended with confirmation of the first ordinary council meeting, to be held on November 15 at Te Awamutu.

Mayor Susan O'Regan and deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk. Photo / Supplied

Monday's meeting also formalised the appointment of four-term councillor Liz Stolwyk as deputy mayor, following an announcement from Susan last week.

Council also appointed Lou Brown and Bruce Thomas as council representatives on the Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Community Board and Philip Coles and Mike Montgomerie to the Cambridge Community Board.

Community Board members were also sworn in on Monday afternoon.

Ange Holt was elected Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Community Board chair and Jo Davies-Colley was elected chair for Cambridge. The first formal Community Board meetings will be held in December.