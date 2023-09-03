Thames Valley's Harry Lafituanai dots down for a try. Photo / Bart's Rugby Photography-Facebook.

Thames Valley Rugby

The Thames Valley Swamp Foxes fought back from an early second-half deficit against the King Country Rams to win their fourth consecutive Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship match 27-21.

At a blustery Rhodes Park, Thames, the form guide favoured the home side but the proud King Country side duly ignored the pre-match hype.

King Country led 7-5 at halftime and stretched to 14-5 against the Valley who had the brisk sea breeze at their backs in the second half. The Facebook live-streaming commentary team acknowledged that “King Country have come to play”.

A penalty narrowed the King Country lead to 14-8. Then a meaty converted try took Valley into the lead for the first time, 15-14. An ambitious tactical decision to “take the scrum” out in front of the King Country posts proved successful as Valley relayed the ball to Waihou’s Callum Wood to dot down. The conversion was missed and Valley led 20-14. The combination of concerted Valley pressure, a magical long-range 50-20 kick and the sin-binning of a King Country forward led to another Valley try to Te Aroha’s Cameron Dromgool.

This powerful burst of scoring by the seemingly inspired Swamp Foxes had them score 22 unanswered points to lead 27-14. King Country scored the last points of the game with a converted try before the fulltime whistle was blown.

Final score Thames Valley 27, King Country 21.

In another bumper Thames Valley representative rugby weekend, the Thames Valley Vixens built on a 20-10 halftime lead against Wairarapa Bush to win 37-34.

The Under 19 Boys and Girls teams both lost to King Country 8-12 and 5-86 respectively. Under 16 boys lost 17-29 to King Country.

The Valley under-16 girls played a double-header with mixed results, beating Wairarapa Bush 24-27 and losing 0-43 to Manawatu.

On Saturday, the Swamp Foxes head long haul to Ashburton Showgrounds to play Mid Canterbury.

The Heartland table has South Canterbury on top with 20 points and Thames Valley second with 18 points.

Don Mackay

Waihi Golf

MONDAY VETS: Forty-four vets turned out for their weekly competition, but the day was highlighted by our oldest playing member, Bob Hoggard. At the age of 94, Bob completed his round in only 93 strokes. To play under your age is a rare achievement, but to achieve it at Bob’s age is outstanding.

Waihi member Bob Hoggard, 94, who scored better than his age last Monday. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

The haggle of the day was par, and the obvious winner was Bob Hoggard with +5, with John Purkis, Edna Connolly, and John Saunders next all tied on +3. On +2 were Bruce Rutter, Allen Sarjant, and Sarah Tomsett. Then came Denise Morgan, John Giffney, and Allen Smith all on +1

TUESDAY NINE HOLE: The Nine Hole players had a great day weather-wise to play a nett haggle. Top player this week was Alison Turney with a 33 nett, with Mandy Piper one behind with 34. Next was Lorraine Meyer with 36, then John Twemlow, Helen Brady, Garth Pritchard, and Margaret Hickey all scoring 38 nett.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: The week’s haggle was nett, and the pleasant conditions produced some good scoring. Top was Karen Lee on a countback from Wendy Matutinovich with both having 68 nett. Next with 69 were Sally Sherson, and Carol Leary, while Mavis Bruce, Jacquie Baine, and Bev Ireland each had nett 70s. The hidden hole was shared by Heather White and Dot Ramsey. The Dreamers Player of the Week was Karen Lee with a nett of 68.

THURSDAY MEN: The scoring wasn’t great in the morning haggle, with John Giffney winning with the only score played under their handicap with 37 points. Second was another regular, Tom Rowbotham with 36, then Mark Mora and Allen Smith, both with 35. On 34 were Brian Robinson, Graham O’Dwyer, Alex Standfield, John Drent, and Ken Purcell.

In the afternoon haggle after a short hiatus, Craig Sandlant was back in the winning spot, on a countback with Mike Rose with both having 39 points. Next were Murray Fraser, Terry Gerbich, and Chris Pilmer with 37 points, ahead of Michael Matutinovich, Chris Hale, and David P. Campbell with 36. Murray Gutry and Mark Tomsett both had 35 points.

SATURDAY LADIES: Played a nett haggle, and top honours were shared with Susan Mustard winning on a countback with Sharon Deacon with very good 68 netts. Megan Jowsey was next with 69, while Kathy Ashton had 71 nett.

SATURDAY MEN: Several Championship matches were being played, however, for the rest, in the morning haggle another countback was required to separate Alex Standfield ahead of Harry Shepherd as they both had 39 points. Next was Graham Leigh with 38, then (him again) Tom Rowbotham, and Gary Towler, both with 37. On 36 points were Graham O’Dwyer and Bob Hoggard.

In the afternoon haggle, the bolter was Mark Hume with an excellent 42 points, and back on 38 points were Murray Fraser and Charles Gurr. Following them was Wayne Brierley at 37, and Damian Dunlop and Mark Tomsett on 36. Frank Van Hattum, Jason Baldwin, and David Morris all had 35 points.

Rodger Bagshaw

Whangamata mah jong

Three winners on Friday:

1st with 38 points Philipa Dennison

2nd with 35 points Tina Palmer

3rd with 30 points Daphne Inglis



