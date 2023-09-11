Waihou’s Tim Erceg regularly snared possession in Thames Valley's lineout. Photo / Ann-Louise Erceg

Thames Valley Rugby

A fantastic powerful scrum then quick thinking at a lineout saw the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes score a last-minute try to beat Mid Canterbury 34-31 in round five of the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship at Ashburton Showgrounds.

The game seemed to be Mid-Canterbury’s, who led 31-29 with only three minutes left. Yet there were still plenty of twists and turns to savour. First Thames Valley had the feed into the scrum some 35 metres out from the Mid Canterbury tryline. The Valley forwards hooked the ball back, but untidy work in clearing ball saw a knock-on for a Mid Canterbury scrum.

The game seemed to be over for the Valley but a bulldozer-like drive from the Thames Valley forwards saw them gain a crucial penalty.

Valley punted the ball into touch only five metres out from the Mid Canterbury try line. Valley were alert and a quick, short lineout surprised Mid Canterbury and next thing a Thames Valley front rower jubilantly crashed over for the winning try. After the conversion fell just short, the referee blew the final whistle.

Congratulations to Sam McCahon for his 50th game for Thames Valley. Five wins from five games for both Thames Valley and South Canterbury is a great prelude to the blockbuster match this Saturday at the Whangamatā Rugby Ground, Aickin Road.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. with the curtain-raiser being the Under-19 Thames Valley side taking on their Northland counterparts. $5 entry, kids free and $10 car park with entry on Lincoln Road.

Don Mackay

Waihī Golf

The Birchwood-Oceana Gold Mixed Teams tournament was held over the weekend.

Efficiently organised by the Waihī Saturday ladies, the capacity field of 30 teams competed for a very extensive prize table. More than 20 clubs were represented in the large field and enjoyed a friendly and sociable tournament. The fine start to the day unfortunately turned to rain for a period with a cold South Easterly wind which thankfully cleared away. Teams of two ladies and two men played for combined Stableford scores.

The winning team with a total of 146 points was Jill Morrison, Sarah Tomsett, Jonathan Clare, and David Oliver (all Waihī), while in second place with 131 (on countback) were Vicki and Sasha Colbourne, Shane Ward, and Chad Colbourne from Fairview. Third was a mixed team made up of Adrian and Amber Ball, Joe Tiplady, and Pauline Ball. One shot behind were Robyn Kirby, Ron Arthur, Frances and Bruce Nicol in fourth place.

Jonathan Clare (from left), Sarah Tomsett, David Oliver, Jill Morrison. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

MONDAY VETS: Despite an unfavourable forecast, 31 vets contested a Stableford round with the number of putts taken making up the competition of the day. For most of the round, the weather was dry, but many had to contend with a wet finish. Three players finished tied for first with 26 putts, and in the countback, it was Allen Smith over John Libby, then John Drent. Next was David Croker with 28 putts, then Mark Tomsett with 29, followed by Adele Gunning and Kathy Ashton with 31 putts.

Inclement weather prevented the Nine Holers, or Wednesday Ladies from any competitions this week. However the ladies’ “Dreamers Player of the Week” was Susan Mustard with a fine 68 net.

THURSDAY MEN: A period of wet weather made play miserable for the morning field, and the start of the afternoon haggle. In the morning Stableford, Earle White cleared out from the field with 40 points (webbed feet!), five shots clear of Rob Morrison on 35. Next were Pete Rowe, Tim Parish, and David Croker all with 34 points, while Tom Rowbotham and John Giffney finished with 33 points.

In the afternoon haggle, Wayne Brierley had 40 points, but this time by only one shot from Kelly Exelby on 39. Next on 38 was that man again Craig Sandland, while Howard Anderson had 37. Mike Rose and Mark Hume had 36 points, while Jason Baldwin and Peter Bramble had 35.

SATURDAY MEN: A pleasant day, with a cool breeze at times. Smaller morning field than usual (must be a rugby cup on!). The winner was Mark Mora with 38 points, with Harry Sherpherd close behind with 37. Ken Purcell, John Saunders, and Al McMillan were next on 35, while Alex Standfield, Earl Hoskins, and Allen Sarjant all had 34 points.

In the afternoon haggle, it was Francis Gascoigne who prevailed over Mike Rose in a countback with them both scoring 37 points. Next with 36 points were Jason Baldwin, Wayne Brierley, and Mark Tomsett, while Howard Anderson and John Drent both finished with 35 and Graeme Parkinson, David Campbell, Terry Gerbich, and Chris Hale all had 34 points.

Rodger Bagshaw

Whangamatā Mah Jong

Forty-eight players took part on Friday.

First was Joy French with 40 points.

Second was Jennie Walters with 33 points.

Third was Jacqui Gray with 32 points.



