Harper following in dad and uncle's footsteps

There's an old adage in the entertainment game: a good name will get you on stage, but only a good performance will keep you there.

Harper Finn has proves that statement correct and is delivering in spades!

He's stepped out of the shadows of his famous dad (Tim) and famous uncle (Neil) and is showing the world he is a force to be reckoned with in his own right, carving his own niche and garnering new fans every step of the way!

To celebrate his upcoming four-date NZ sojourn with fellow emerging talent LA Women, we're offering you the chance to win a very collectable and listenable copy of his 7-inch vinyl release featuring the two singles Conversations (With The Moon) and Teenage Queen. There are five copies up for grabs!

Both songs have resonated with his growing legion of fans and everyone is hankering to see him perform them live as part of his much-anticipated shows, the closest of which will be at one of Auckland's coolest entertainment spots – The Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen.

They sit well with other great songs he's created including the massive summer hit Dance Away These Days, Norway and a stunning cover of Maybe Tomorrow to name but a few!

To understand the popularity of this rising young addition to the Kiwi music scene one only has to read some of the comments posted against his songs.

"So good, fantastic Harper, love your voice, your music, your talent, your moves!"

"The world is a better place with yet another massively talented Finn on its surface. What's great is that they all seem to pave their own path. Unique and interesting."

"Have you ever listened to a song that made you so happy you cried because you realized it's been so long since you felt this good? Yeah, this song did that for me."

"I'm 66, this is so good, My favorite pop/rock singer is Harry Nilsson, your Father Tim is second, so much of your Dad in this song, love the haircut as well, say hi to Tim and I bet he's real pleased, love the dance choreography"

"I like this - makes me wanna run through the streets at 3am"

"Great song, I love it! Greetings from Poland"

"I see a huge future ahead for Harper ... he's the entire package ... great atonal piano work, very edgy as well as catchy ..."

"Keep going Harper. This is great stuff. I particularly like the interesting chord change (major to minor if I'm not mistaken - a nice wobbly bit like Lennon employed in I'll Be Back) and the atmosphere you've created."

To see two of Aotearoa's freshest talents, get your tickets now from

moshtix.co.nz/v2/event/harper-finn-la-women/127122

Competition by Fill The House Tickets Project – proudly supporting families living with cancer