The $2 million upgrade will support Waikato Regional Council’s planned service improvements for the Comet bus route. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Building work started this week on a new bus hub on State Highway 3 Ōhaupō Road in Glenview, Hamilton, with safer connections for walking and cycling.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, together with Waikato Regional Council and Hamilton City Council, is developing the bus hub to support the regional council’s planned service improvements for the Comet bus route and future bus services in the area.

Waka Kotahi regional manager for infrastructure delivery, Jo Wilton, says the project will support public transport in the Glenview area and make Ōhaupō Road better for walking and cycling by building new cycleways and shared paths on both sides of the road.

Artist’s impression of the new SH3 Ōhaupō Road Glenview Bus Hub, from the Glenview Shopping Centre side of the road. Image / Hamilton City Council

“This project will give people travelling along Ōhaupō Road more options for their journeys by making it easier and safer to walk, bike or catch a bus.”

Wilton said the safety of road users, people walking and cycling and road workers will be paramount during construction.

“There may be some temporary lane closures and detours during construction, and on some occasions, access to properties may be briefly restricted. We’ll be updating nearby residents and businesses and the local community throughout the project.”

The contract to build the bus hub has been awarded to HEB construction. Work is expected to take about three months to complete.

For more information, visit: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh3-ohaupo-road-glenview-bus-hub/.