Watch knights clashing in the arena for the honour of a fair maiden's favour. Photo / Supplied

Medieval merriment and family fun are on offer at Hamilton Gardens on Sunday, March 12 with the return of the much-beloved Medieval Fair.

The fair will not only be fun - it will also raise funds for the development of the Medieval Garden at Hamilton Gardens.

Organised by the Friends of Hamilton Gardens, the Medieval Fair will feature an entertaining variety of medieval-themed events and activities for all ages.

Vice-president of Friends of Hamilton Gardens, Ralph Evans, says this is a unique opportunity to try your hand at archery, see a Maypole dance and watch knights clashing in the arena for the honour of a fair maiden’s favour.

“Come down to Governor’s Green at Hamilton Gardens to cross paper swords, take the plunge with a spot of hobby-horse jousting, listen to the music, sample the sausage sizzle or the hot rolls, and take home jewellery, plants, or leatherwork,” said Evans.

“Come in your best medieval costume, in regular garb, or something in between, but come to the Medieval Fair at the Governor’s Green.”

Currently, in development, the Medieval Garden will have you travel back to Europe in the Middle Ages, a time of castles, kings, and holy quests. The sheltered and serene Cloister Garth Garden is a place of prayer and meditation, while the Apothecary’s Garden is full of medicinal plants used in the healing arts.

Hamilton Gardens director Lucy Ryan is grateful for the support from Friends of Hamilton Gardens. “Putting on fun events like these helps us grow our beautiful gardens,” said Ryan.

If you eat like a king at the event, the enclosed gardens will be open if you need to walk off your mighty feast. And if you haven’t already, make sure you check out Hamilton Gardens’ newest garden – the Ancient Egyptian Garden.

The details:

What: Medieval Fair

When: Sunday, March 12, 10am to 2pm

Where: Governor’s Green, Hamilton Gardens, (Gate 2 off Cobham Dr)

Tickets: Entry by donation



