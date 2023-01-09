Hamilton Zoo collaborated with the Waikato Museum and Hamilton Gardens on a special activity guide for the summer holidays. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton’s popular visitor destinations, Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton Zoo and Waikato Museum - Te Whare Taonga o Waikato have joined forces again to show you where the summer fun is.

The three holiday hotspots collaborated on an activity guide and dedicated website which parents and caregivers can draw inspiration from to entertain their kids.

Featured activities are running until January 30 and include face painting, scavenger hunts, music, games and special story times with characters.

Other highlights include Science in a Van, photography workshops, celebrations for the Lunar New Year, and the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, for which the Waikato Museum team developed family-friendly activities.

At Hamilton Gardens, visitors will be surprised by pop-up classical music performances and quirky characters roaming in the enclosed gardens. Photo / Camilla Rutherford

Hamilton City Council’s unit director for visitor destinations, Lee-Ann Jordan, says all local visitor destinations are looking forward to welcoming visitors and their whānau this summer and showing them a great time.

“It’s a wonderful time of year for both locals and out-of-town visitors to make the most of what our public facilities offer, from spotting animals at the zoo or exploring the enclosed gardens at Hamilton Gardens, to being enthralled by world-class exhibitions at the museum,” Jordan says.

The activity guide is available as a printed schedule, a downloadable PDF document, or as an interactive calendar on the new website www.findyourfun.nz. The events will also be featured on the destinations’ social media channels.