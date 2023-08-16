Hamilton Musical Theatre is performing Hairspray, based on the 1988 movie by John Waters. Image / Hamilton Musical Theatre

REVIEW

The Details

What: Hairspray — The Broadway Musical, presented by Hamilton Musical Theatre

When: Until August 26

Where: Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

Tickets: iTICKET (sold out)

Reviewed by Dean Taylor

I’m about to give a glowing review of Hamilton Musical Theatre’s opening night of Hairspray - The Broadway Musical, but don’t try and book as the two-week season is already a sell-out.

That’s great news for the huge team that has brought the musical to the stage and bad news if you meant to book but haven’t got around to it.

What a treat HMT has brought us this year. May’s Young Frankenstein was a suitably joyous and irreverent production of the Mel Brooks classic and now Hairspray - The Broadway Musical has continued the high standard.

My wife and I commented after both performances on the wealth of young talent we had witnessed.

It is certainly a good sign for theatre to come and it is keeping the experienced players on their toes.

Hairspray was a perfect example. The predominantly youthful cast was a mix of experienced performers who had been part of theatre since their very young days, through to newcomers inspired to be part of the vibrant Hamilton theatre scene.

Then there is the story, which although part of American history and culture, feels at home in the 21st century where everything still isn’t very rosy in the realm of race relations.

And while Hairspray invokes many of the well-known Americanisms of the rock’n’roll era in comedic fashion - think almost a cross between Grease, American Graffiti and Happy Days - it also tackles blatant racism and prejudice head-on.

Today we would describe the script as politically incorrect, but that is because at one time it was accepted. It is funny because it makes us uncomfortable. It works.

Leading the cast is Hannah Doherty as Tracy Turnbald, showing the world that size, shape or colour are not important when it comes to opportunity and achievement.

Hannah drives the performance with her enthusiasm, her great voice and her moves.

Playing her love interest is teen heartthrob Link Larkin (Jack Turner), as smooth as Elvis as the nicest of the nice kids.

Perhaps the best role is that of Tracy’s best friend Penny Pingleton, played by Becky Crawford. She’s funny, and she can move and sing.

In fact, there are no weak links in the cast and it is a rollercoaster of a show from start to finish.

The humour is polished, the serious moments are poignant and the big numbers are truly showstoppers.

Our local talent is to the fore.

Tracy’s mum Edna is played by Greg Hack. He/she has the best lines and threatens to steal the show on several occasions.

Natalie Peden plays a number of roles but shines as Penny’s mum and the sexy prison warder. Son Josh Peden is one of the nice kids, with the moves and attitude to go with it.

This production doesn’t have the luxury of a live band, but the singing, dancing, acting and enthusiasm, along with superb directing, technical support, costumes, makeup, hair and props make this an excellent experience.