The Hamilton Women’s Lifestyle Expo is on this weekend at Claudelands Events Centre.

The Hamilton Women’s Lifestyle Expo is returning for 2023, bringing together 180 of the best lifestyle companies under one roof this weekend, August 19 and 20, at Claudelands Events Centre.

The expo will have something for everyone’s taste. Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for a friend or family member with the unique range of artisan goods and giftware, after a bit of pampering for yourself, or need to stock up on your eco-friendly essentials, you can be sure you’ll find what you need.

The best of local companies will be exhibiting at the expo, alongside a number of national companies who will travel to Hamilton especially for the event.

It’s the perfect opportunity for a girls’ day out, or to treat yourself to a day leisurely wandering between exhibitors.

Renee Murray, NZME event director, says, “It’s been incredible seeing our communities coming together to support local.

“We are so pleased to be able to provide an opportunity for Kiwi businesses and local Waikato companies to connect with thousands of women.

“We have some incredible companies exhibiting this year, from young entrepreneurs to larger well-known brands.

“There are some amazing new businesses like NEXTANN, a sustainable beauty brand which offers plant-based tanning solutions, The Book Shoppe, a book subscription giftbox, and Fling Cocktails, showcasing New Zealand’s home of Premium Canned Cocktails made with fresh ingredients.”

The popular Artisan Zone will include artisan crafters from all over New Zealand with unique products including soaps and organic beauty goods, jewellery, original art, home decor, clothing and more.

Appreciating that shopping, pampering, trying and testing can be hard work, the expo Taste Zone (a mini food show) will be on hand to offer pick-me-ups, tasty treats and bites to keep you going.

Sample an array of gourmet food and beverages with everything from gin and vodka to gourmet meat products, honey, cheesecakes, boutique condiments, gourmet cookies, limoncello, liqueurs, olive oil and so much more you can buy what you love to take away and enjoy at home.

The expo is happening this Saturday (10am to 5pm) and Sunday (10am to 4pm) at Claudelands Events Centre in Hamilton.

Tickets are available on iTICKET (buy online to save time in the queue) and door sales will also be available across the event weekend.

Follow the buzz on the Women’s Lifestyle Expo Facebook Page or find out more on the website: www.womenslifestyleexpo.co.nz/hamilton.