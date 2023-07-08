Contract signed: Hamilton City Council CEO Lance Vervoort, Downer's Craig West and council infrastructure chief Eeva-Liisa Wright. Photo / Downer EDI

Hamilton City Council and Downer NZ Ltd have renewed their award-winning transport contract for up to 10 more years.

The partnership was established a decade ago to better coordinate road works across the city and to save costs in the maintenance and renewal of the city’s roading assets.

Hamilton City Council’s Infrastructure Operations executive director Eeva-Liisa Wright said the renewed contract will have an initial value of around $200 million over the first five years.

“The Collaborative Corridor Agreement (CCA) is approved for five years initially, with the option for two further extensions to a maximum of 10 years.”

The joint agreement was among the first of its kind for local authorities in New Zealand in 2013 and has since provided a model for other councils around the country.

It also claimed the national title for excellence in the maintenance and management of assets at the Civil Contractors New Zealand (CCNZ) awards, two years after the contract’s inception.

The Collaborative Corridor Agreement (CCA) is approved for five years initially. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The partnership, formerly known as Infrastructure Alliance and now renamed Connect Hamilton, forms a joint team that is headed by a governance group with three executives from Downer and three senior council staff.

Wright says: “This type of arrangement helps create greater efficiencies across the transportation network, has shared goals and objectives between Council and Downer, and better cost transparency. It also enables us to respond more flexibly to what’s needed and when.”

Downer’s New Zealand Country lead Craig West said the company was proud to continue the long-standing relationship.

“We’re committed to delivering a safe, reliable and sustainable roading network, and we’re excited about working with Council to reach our shared carbon reduction targets while making this city greener and easy to get around.”

Wright adds ensuring Hamilton’s transport, parking and roading assets, operations and infrastructure are fit for purpose and future-focused is an integral part of delivering the council’s transport strategy: Access Hamilton - Ara Kootuitui Kirikiriroa (hamilton.govt.nz/accesshamilton).

“Being able to get around Hamilton easily using our transport network contributes to shaping a city that’s easy to live in, one where our people thrive and where they love to be.

“Downer has been an excellent partner helping us ensure our city’s transport infrastructure is maintained and updated to meet and anticipate Hamiltonian’s needs.”







