Hamilton start-up kicks off green mission for better EV charging network

Hikotron chargers are operated through a mobile app. Photo / Supplied

Local start-up co-founders and EV fans Ron Smits, Stephanie Smits O'Callaghan and Lawrence Muijlwijk came back to Hamilton from Europe during the Covid-19 pandemic and brought back an idea for better EV charging.

Coming back as EV owners made them realise there was a gap in the local EV charging market as they compared the charging opportunities for EVs here to their experiences in Europe.

Being passionate about supporting the use of EV across New Zealand inspired the three to design and manufacture a charging solution named Hikotron that is based on European AC Type 2 socket infrastructure with further high-tech improvements.

"What struck me immediately was that while there was a desire for EV ownership in New Zealand, the infrastructure required to support this is lacking," Ron says. "[It] focuses predominantly on fast DC charging in an attempt to replicate the legacy petrol model of 'filling up your car' when empty.

"Having lived in London and travelled throughout Europe as an EV owner, I learned that a range of charging options and a greater number of them, along with the ability to charge your car where it is normally parked, offers convenience for EV owners. [It] is the best use of New Zealand's electricity grid. We shouldn't try to fast charge our way to mass EV adoption."

Ron and his business partners set out to design and manufacture their own solution, using state-of-the-art technology to roll out an AC charging network that would allow EV owners to travel with the confidence that they can charge their vehicles upon arrival.

Now their first EV charging stations are available for public use at Waikato Innovation Park. Hikotron chargers are operated through a mobile app that enables users to find the charger, start and stop the charge, monitor how much power is being drawn while charging and make payment.

Hikotron co-founders Stephanie Smits O'Callaghan, Ron Smits and Larry Muijiwijk. Photo / Supplied

The app includes booking systems and features the ability to schedule charging times. In addition, all Hikotron chargers' onboard software can be updated and supported remotely.

Hikotron is compatible for all vehicles and is designed to avoid being susceptible to damage and other safety issues associated with tethered cables as the charging cable is locked in place, meaning it cannot be removed during the charging session.

Operations manager Catherine Clark says the innovation park was a natural choice for the first location as it is a hub for technology and innovation businesses and provides the best facilities for the business community.

"With more businesses relocating from outside of Waikato and utilising Waikato as a hub for business, supporting electric vehicle charging on-site is just another one of the ways Waikato Innovation Park keeps business moving," she says.

Hikotron's plan is now to roll out this technology throughout the whole country and is working with developers, businesses and other organisations with a strong interest in EVs to have sites for a range of locations around the region that will go live early 2022.

