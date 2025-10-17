Advertisement
Hamilton serious assault: Three people arrested and charged

Three people have been charged after a serious assault in Hamilton on Monday night.

Police said a young man was attacked at a residential address by several people and suffered critical, life-threatening injuries.

He was having surgery today and remained in a serious condition.

Police said on Tuesday that they

