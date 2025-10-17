Three people have been charged after a serious assault in Hamilton on Monday.

Hamilton serious assault: Three people arrested and charged

Three people have been charged after a serious assault in Hamilton on Monday night.

Police said a young man was attacked at a residential address by several people and suffered critical, life-threatening injuries.

He was having surgery today and remained in a serious condition.

Police said on Tuesday that they received reports of the serious incident on Northolt Rd, Fairview Downs, about 9.25pm on Monday.

They have since arrested and charged two 20-year-old men and an 18-year-old woman.