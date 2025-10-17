They face charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and aggravated burglary.
One man was remanded in custody to appear in Hamilton District Court on January 226.
The other man was also remanded in custody. He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on November 6.
The woman is on bail and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Tuesday.
Police thanked members of the public for continuing to provide information.
“If you have any information which may assist, please update us online now or call 105. Please use the reference number 251014/9668.“
Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.