Former New Zealand Maori Under 18 player Josh Whaanga, pictured at Hamilton's St Paul’s Collegiate School in 2022, will captain the 2024 Highlanders Under 20 side. Photo / Photosport

Hamilton Boys’ High School’s Wyndham Patuawa and St John’s College representative Kyan Rangitutia have been unveiled in the Highlanders 27-man John Jones Steel Under 20s team set to compete in the annual Super Rugby U20s tournament in Taupō from March 16 to 23.

Chosen from a talent pool of 37 players, the travelling squad underwent a rigorous four-week assembly period, featuring a weekend camp and overnight stay at Ariateuru Marae.

This preparatory phase not only honed the players’ skills but also provided them with valuable insights into the demands of professional rugby, a journey often marked by the balancing act of studies and employment while pursuing higher honours.

During this period, the squad engaged in two trial matches against a Southland Invitational XV and the Crusaders U20s squad, enabling head coach Will Henry (ORFU – regional development coach) and his staff to assess player performance and team dynamics.

Henry expressed satisfaction with the squad’s composition.

“We have a committed group of young men who have spent the last three weeks learning about the club and the Highlanders style of rugby to grow their own game,” he said.

“The group has been working extremely hard during this period and as a result have created some great discussions within our coaching group before we were able to land on the 27-man travelling squad to Taupō.

“There is an exciting mix of skillsets and personalities throughout the group, and they are ready to meet the challenge ahead of them this Saturday.”

Leading the team onto the field is midfielder Josh Whaanga at captain.

Despite his youth, Whaanga brings experience, having earned his stripes through his inclusion in the Otago National Provincial Championship team last September.

He started and played in 10 games during the 2023 NPC Season.

Whaanga attributes his preparedness to his tenure with the Highlanders under-20s team and participation in the Highlanders’ pre-season training in 2023, experiences that have primed him for advancing his rugby career.

Having completed his second pre-season with the Highlanders under the John Jones Steel high-performance programme, Whaanga, alongside his elder brother Matt Whaanga, showcased his prowess in the Highlanders v Moana Pasifika pre-season game in February 2024.

Anticipating the challenge in Taupō, Whaanga expressed his enthusiasm for guiding his teammates.

“This being my second year with the team, I understand the physical and mental demands of playing three games in eight days. The management has equipped us with a solid foundation to cultivate professional habits and deepen our understanding of the game.

“Representing the club I’ve always admired, being born and raised in the Highlanders Region, is a tremendous honour. As captain, witnessing the players utilize the available resources and embody the club’s values has been truly gratifying,” he said.

The team comprises a record 19 players from the Highlanders region, a testament to the efficacy of provincial and school-level development programs in the region.

Highlanders John Jones Steel Under 20s team:

Hunter Areaiiti Burgess - Southland Boys’ High School

Josh Augustine - Napier Boys’ High School

Charlie Breen - John McGlashan College

Keegan Ferguson - John McGlashan College

Jayton (JJ) Fisher - Southland Boys’ High School

Quinten Holland - King’s High School

Shaun Kempton - Rolleston College

A-One Lolofie - Hastings Boys’ High School

Stan McClure - John McGlashan College

Liam McIntosh - Southland Boys’ High School

Samuel Nemec-Vial - King’s High School

Reuben Palmer - Tauranga Boys’ College

Wyndham Patuawa - Hamilton Boys’ High School

Eric Peita - Otago Boys’ High School

Dylan Pledger - King’s High School

Kyan Rangitutia - St John’s College, Hamilton

Max Ratcliffe - Napier Boys’ High School

Gregor Rutledge - Southland Boys’ High School

Justin Shaw - Southland Boys’ High School

Moana Takataka - Otago Boys’ High School

Taitelea Tasi-Cordtz - Otago Boys’ High School

Josh Tengblad - Sacred Heart College

Oliver Thode - Otago Boys’ High School

William Thode - Otago Boys’ High School

Jack Timu - John McGlashan College

Josh Whaanga (Captain) - John McGlashan College

Caleb Williams - Southland Boys’ High School





