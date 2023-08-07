Shaquaylah Mahakitau Monschau at centre for St Peter's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Hamilton City Netball Centre, Indoor Premier, Results Week 13

Northern United Mamba 61 v Verdettes Marist Premier 37

Verdettes Marist Development 40 v University of Waikato A 56

Verdettes Marist Old Girls 56 v St Peter’s Premier 40

Nottingham Castle Rangers 72 v Allied HOB Collins Premier 35

Melville Vetora Premier 38 v St Paul’s Premier 38

Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 38 v University of Waikato Premier Reserve 48

FTNC Premier Reserve 35 v FTNC Premier 74

HGHS Langman 39 v University of Waikato Premier 64

This week in the sixth week of the second round robin there were again some great games, including a draw.

Premier A:

Verdettes Marist Old Girls had a competitive game against St Peter’s Premier. St Peter’s started strong and led by three goals at the end of the first quarter but by halftime, Marist Old Girls had come back to take the lead at 27-19. Marist Old Girls dominated the third quarter to lead by 16 goals and then the final quarter was a draw. The final score was 56-40. This was a fast-paced and athletic game by both teams and a great spectator game.

Kyla Fearon at wing attack for Verdettes Marist Development. Photo / Judy Macdonald

University of Waikato Premier were too strong for HGHS Langman, despite a valiant effort by the young schoolgirls. At halftime, they led by 32 goals to -21 and they won the game 64 goals to -39.

Nottingham Castle Rangers were too good for Allied HOB Collins Premier and they won all four quarters with confidence. The halftime score was 35-20 and the fulltime score was 72-35.

In the all-FTNC game, the Premier team dominated against the Premier Reserve team. At halftime, they led 39-19 and the final score was 74-35. Despite the score, there was some good comradery between the two teams.

Premier B:

Melville Vetora Premier and St Paul’s Premier had an epic battle with only a few goals the difference the whole game. Melville Premier were up by two at the end of the first quarter and stayed two up at halftime when the score was 18-16. At three-quarter time there was only a goal between the teams, and at fulltime the game was declared a draw.

St Paul’s team management were pleased with the team’s performance, which was an improvement when the two teams met last round and the team are going from strength to strength. The game was a physical one and the players did not give in to this and showed a lot of versatility. Sophie Dunn at centre drove to the ball beautifully and put herself on the circle edge to feed our shooters, while all the midcourt players stepped up.

For Melville Premier, it was a competitive and exciting game. The defensive end won turnovers to give the shooters plenty of opportunity to increase the lead, which they did leading into the final quarter, however the team underestimated St Paul’s and they were able to disrupt the attacking end and we lost our advantage. There was great leadership by Gloria Graham at goal attack and Ange Jackson at goal shoot, both providing some amazing movement in the circle.

Kaziah Riley-Rata at centre for HGHS Langman. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier also had a good game against the University of Waikato Premier Reserve side, coming back from an initial slow start and a deficit of nine goals. The second quarter was a draw and the halftime score was 28-19. University Premier Reserve strengthened their lead in the third quarter to lead by 14 goals, only to see Waikato Diocesan come back in the final quarter to lose the game 48-38.

For University Premier Reserve, Hinemaioha Rolleston-Gabel at goal defence and Jameelah Warner-Morris at goal keep were key in the first quarter, putting pressure on the shooters and turning the ball over a number of times. They were also able to apply pressure to the opposition’s pocket drives, slowing the ball into the shooters. Alicia Craig at centre and Caitlin Judd at wing attack had strong performances, making the best of opportunities on attack and being tenacious on defence.

Rachel Elliot was composed at goal shoot. Elliot anchored the shooting circle, pulling the ball in and shooting the majority of the goals. In the fourth quarter, the team struggled to bring the ball through the court, allowing the opposition to claw back some of the deficit.

Rebekah Ottaway at goal defence for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

For Waikato Diocesan, a slow first quarter put them on the back foot. There were some patches of brilliance, particularly in the second and final quarters, but also periods of inconsistency and errors which affected the game.

University of Waikato A also had a win this week although in losing, Verdettes Marist Development got their highest score to date and had their closest game. At halftime University A led 29-18 and they won the game 56-40.

Northern United Mamba were too strong for Verdettes Marist Premier and they lead from start to finish, with only the third quarter close. At halftime, they led 32-19 and they won the game by a big margin of 61-37.

There is only one week to play before finals.