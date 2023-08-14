Shyan Murphy at centre for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Hamilton City Netball Centre Premier indoor results for week 14

● St Paul’s Premier 72 vs Verdettes Marist Development 25

● Northern United Mamba 39 vs Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 39

● Allied HOB Collins Premier 31 vs FTNC Premier 77

● Verdettes Marist Old Girls 57 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 63

● University of Waikato Premier Reserve 64 vs University of Waikato A 30

● Verdettes Marist Premier 46 vs Melville Vetora Premier 47

● University of Waikato Premier 69 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 37

● St Peter’s Premier 31 vs HGHS Langman 41

This week, in the seventh and final week of the second round-robin, there were again some great games and a draw.

Premier A

Verdettes Marist Old Girls and Nottingham Castle Rangers had an epic battle, with Castle Rangers needing the win to be in the top four. Marist Old Girls started strong to lead by eight goals at the end of the first quarter, but by halftime, the score was 29 all due to a great comeback by Castle Rangers.

Castle Rangers increased their lead in the third quarter to be ahead by five goals, and they were able to increase this by a goal in the final quarter to win 63-57.

For Marist Old Girls, it was an almost perfect start in the first quarter, but the team failed to keep that momentum up for the rest of the game.

Credit to Castle Rangers for their fight back in the second quarter. T’neya Onehi Karena had a great game at goal defence, getting lots of turnovers, and Hayley Stockman shot well and was solid under the post. It was a great game for Castle Rangers, with Marist Old Girls bringing it from the start.

Alison Priestley at wing attack for Nottingham Castle Rangers. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The team had to dig deep after the first quarter and played some amazing netball. Grace McCarthy picked up numerous turnover balls at goal defence, both in and out of the circle. Also, Keeley Portegys was consistent all game at goal attack, ably supporting both shooters. It was a do-or-die match, and the team and coach were proud of the win.

The game between St Peter’s Premier and HGHS Langman was punishing on the players, with the ball consistently contested strongly. HGHS Langman started strong to lead by six goals at the end of the first quarter, but this had diminished to just two goals at halftime, with the score being 20-18. Then over the third and final quarters, HGHS Langman were able to increase their lead to win the game 41-31.

University of Waikato Premier, as expected as they’re at the top of the table, won their game against FTNC Premier Reserve. However, the first, third and final quarters were closer than expected, but a lot of damage was done in the second quarter.

At halftime the score was 42-18, and the fulltime score was 69-27.

FTNC Premier were too strong for Allied HOB Collins Premier and they dominated the whole game. At halftime the score was 39-19, and the fulltime score was 77-31.

Premier B

Northern United Mamba and Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier had a real nail-biter of a game in what was a see-sawing match. At the end of the first quarter, Northern United led by five goals, but by halftime they were a goal behind. The halftime score was 21-20.

Then, at the end of the third quarter, they were back in the lead by two goals. The final quarter was very close, but Waikato Diocesan managed to do enough to come away with the draw. The fulltime score was 39 all.

Hayley Stockman at goal shoot for Verdettes Marist Old Girls is defended by Tegan Broomfield at goal keep for Nottingham Castle Rangers. Photo / Judy Macdonald

For Northern Mamba, the game was a hard push for the players, and they all fought well and hard for themselves, never quitting. A standout was Lauren Spring at goal defence, who was strong mentally and kept everyone’s head in the game.

Defensively, she led the circle, and as captain for the game was beneficial in bringing out the players’ desire to keep themselves in the game.

For Waikato Diocesan, it was a big team effort, with all players working hard to gain the ball and score from it. Based on the last game, the team knew it was going to be a physical one, so they needed to stand up and be strong. The team grew as the game went on and overall were happy with their performance.

Melville Vetora Premier was lucky to come away with a win against Verdettes Marist Premier. Both the first quarter and second were close, with Melville Premier leading 27-22 at halftime.

The third quarter was a draw, but Marist Premier saved the best for last and clawed back the difference to just fall short, losing by a goal. The fulltime score was 47-46. For Marist Premier, it was an extremely close game.

Maddie Lysaght at centre for FTNC Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The bulk of the game went back and forth, except in the last quarter, where the team made a comeback, but there was not enough time left on the clock. It was pure grit and determination by the players until the end, and the team were gutted to just fall short, but proud of their performance.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve, at the top of Premier B, were too good for their counterpart University of Waikato A. At halftime, they led 32-13 and they ultimately won 64-30.

St Paul’s Premier were dominant in their game against Verdettes Marist Development. At halftime, they led 29-11, and they won the game comprehensively with a fulltime score of 72-25.

Next week, based on rankings at the end of the round, the teams are split into the top four and bottom four, and the teams ranked first will play the teams ranked fourth and teams ranked second and third will play off. For Premier A, University of Waikato Premier will play Verdettes Marist Old Girls and Nottingham Castle Rangers will play FTNC Premier. For Premier B, University of Waikato Premier Reserves will play Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier and Northern United Mamba will play St Paul’s Premier.