Hamilton City Council destinations have put together an Easter Holiday activity guide. Photo/ Kellie Blizard

Easter is hopping along quickly, but Hamilton City Council visitor destinations have all of those covered that are lacking ideas on how to entertain the kids during the holidays.

Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton Zoo and Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga O Waikato have joined forces again to create a dedicated Easter school holidays Find Your Fun activity guide.

Events are ranging from face painting and scavenger hunts to conservation-focussed activities. Hamilton City Libraries and Hamilton Pools are also contributing to a diverse range of daily activities.

Hamilton City Council’s Visitor Destinations Unit director Lee-Ann Jordan says the council is thrilled to present another action-packed schedule.

“Starting with the Easter long weekend, it’ll be two weeks of events and entertainment across Hamilton Kirikiriroa that will appeal to tamariki and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers,” she says.

Especially the importance of enjoying and caring for our natural environment has emerged as a unifying theme across the three sites.

Waikato Museum has relaunched the first phase of the interactive science gallery, Exscite, with fresh new features. Also, the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition draws to a close at the end of the holidays.

Across the road from the Hamilton Zoo, the lush 60-hectare Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park is inviting people for a visit.

Hamilton Gardens enclosed gardens will have some fluffy visitors soon. Photo / Camilla Rutherford

Hamilton Zoo will also host an exciting series of events every weekday, ranging from live music and living statues to a storytime session hosted by ‘safari explorers’.

At the Hamilton Gardens, the enclosed gardens will be even more enchanting than usual during Easter weekend as bunny characters giveaway chocolate.

Find your Fun Easter edition launches at Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton Zoo and Waikato Museum on Friday, April 7 and runs throughout the school holidays until Sunday, April 23.

The activity guide is available online at www.findyourfun.nz and information will also be shared on each of the destinations’ social media channels.



