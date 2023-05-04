Former police officers and Hamilton mums Jasmine Corban and Candice Upperton have set up a community patrol service for Hamilton's eastern suburbs. Photo / Waikato Police

Former police officers and Hamilton mums Jasmine Corban and Candice Upperton have set up a community patrol service for Hamilton's eastern suburbs. Photo / Waikato Police

Hamilton’s eastern suburbs, from Hamilton East to Hillcrest, Tamahere and Matangi, now have extra eyes and ears on the streets thanks to the launch of another community patrol last week.

The volunteer-led patrol has been set up by former police officers and Hamilton mothers Jasmine Corban and Candice Upperton and is an addition to the city’s existing community patrols in the north, west, and south.

Jasmine and Candice live in the Tamahere area and decided to become involved after several dishonesty offences in the eastern suburbs last year.

Jasmine says since the police can’t be everywhere all the time, the community needs to work together to stop crime.

“The aim is to assist police, report suspicious behaviour and vehicles ... It’s the basic things that make a difference, like looking after your neighbours, sharing information ... and security advice when going on holiday,” Jasmin says.

Working closely with the police, local businesses and Community Patrols NZ (CPNZ), Jasmin and Candice helped to fund a vehicle and seek volunteers. So far, 14 people signed up as patrollers.

All CPNZ volunteers are vetted and undertake training before working a patrol roster suited to the availability of patrollers.

Hamilton City Prevention Team Sergeant Maree Fouhy says police demand is high.

“Having CPNZ groups out and about patrolling their own communities helps with public reassurance.”

Hamilton Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth says Jasmine and Candice have done “an amazing job”.

“They are self-motivated and passionate about their communities – they saw a need and worked hard to get the financing and arrange for this additional patrol for our city,” McBeth says.

Community patrollers are the eyes and ears on the street and support the Waikato Police in a number of roles.

“They assist us in detecting offences in high-crime and the at-risk areas that we police. They also have supporting roles that allow our police officers to have faster response times to other incidents,” McBeth says.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer visit the CPNZ website.