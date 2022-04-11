Balloons over Waikato is one of the high-profile events supported by the fund. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Balloons over Waikato is one of the high-profile events supported by the fund. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is calling all event organisers with plans to deliver the next destination event for Hamilton – the annual Major Event Sponsorship Fund is open for 2022 applications.

The fund supports organisations hosting high-profile events across Hamilton between July 1 this year and July 30 next year. Previous successful applicants have included the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival, Round the Bridges, Balloons over Waikato and Boon: Hamilton Street Art Festival.

Mayor Paula Southgate said events add real vibrancy to the city, but were also important economic activators.

"When people are out and about attending events, they tend to make a weekend of it. And that often means supporting our hospitality providers, our accommodation providers and local retailers. That's good for local businesses and it's good for Hamilton."

Organisations can apply for a sponsorship amount of $5000 or more. Online funding applications close on Friday, April 15, with funding decisions being made at the council's Economic Development Committee meeting on May 24.

The council is keen to partner with event organisers committed to delivering events that will provide exposure and promotion for Hamilton, bring economic benefits, and will promote pride and a sense of place for Hamiltonians.

Funding will be awarded based on a range of variables, including how well the event aligns with the Hamilton City vision, how many people the event has the potential to attract, from local areas as well as further afield, and how much community support there is for the event.

You can find out more and see more details on how to apply at the city council website.

We appreciate there's a lot of uncertainty around planning and holding events right now, so although this call is for events taking place in the next financial year, future financial-year applications are also welcome. Time to get planning, the council says.