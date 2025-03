New Zealand is now out of recession and Napier Health's in-person overnight care will continue following backlash over proposed cuts. Video / NZ Herald, Getty

Police investigating the death of two men in Hamilton are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services were called to Beatty St in Melville about 4.30am on March 15.

A 26-year-old man was found dead and a second man was taken to Waikato Hospital where he later died.

A 41-year-old man is before the courts.