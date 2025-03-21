Hamilton City Council will not hold a by-election. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council decided this week it won’t hold a by-election to fill the vacancy left by councillor Mark Donovan.

Donovan resigned earlier this month, however, his resignation doesn’t automatically trigger a by-election as it falls within 12 months of the local government elections which will be held in October.

Instead of a by-election, the council said it would redistribute Donovan’s responsibilities among the remaining councillors.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the council wanted to maintain continuity and stability, given there were only seven months until the election with a campaigning period in the middle.

“We are committed to ensuring that council continues to function effectively and that the needs of our community are met during this transition.”