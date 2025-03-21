Advertisement
Hamilton City Council rejigs portfolios after Mark Donovan resigns

Waikato Herald
Hamilton City Council will not hold a by-election. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council decided this week it won’t hold a by-election to fill the vacancy left by councillor Mark Donovan.

Donovan resigned earlier this month, however, his resignation doesn’t automatically trigger a by-election as it falls within 12 months of the local government elections which will be held in October.

Instead of a by-election, the council said it would redistribute Donovan’s responsibilities among the remaining councillors.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the council wanted to maintain continuity and stability, given there were only seven months until the election with a campaigning period in the middle.

“We are committed to ensuring that council continues to function effectively and that the needs of our community are met during this transition.”

Maria Huata is the new deputy chairwoman of the Economic Development Committee, while Louise Hutt takes on the role of chairwoman of the Regulatory and Hearings Committee.

Hutt also joined the Strategic Risk and Assurance Committee.

Emma Pike is the chairwoman of the Traffic, Speed Limit and Road Closure Hearings Panel, as well as the chairwoman of the Dog Control Hearings Panel.

“These appointments will ensure continuity of essential functions and services, until the community elects its next council,” Southgate said.

“I want to thank Councillor Donovan for his collegiality and hard work representing Hamilton for almost four years as an elected member of Hamilton City Council, including two as the city’s sports ambassador, and close to a term as chair of Regulatory and Hearings and deputy chair of Economic Development.”

