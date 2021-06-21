Hamilton City Council: Martin Gallagher replaces Margaret Forsyth as chair of Environment Committee

Photo / Tom Rowland

Hamilton City Councillor Martin Gallagher will replace Margaret Forsyth as chair of the Council's Environment Committee after her death last month.

Since Forsyth first chaired the committee in 2019, it has adopted a set of Environmental Principles to guide decision-making, take on the Nature in the City Strategy and has overseen development of the city's first ever Climate Action Plan.

Martin Gallagher will be stepping into Margareth Forsyth's footsteps in the Council's Environment Committee. Photo / Mike Walen, KeyImagery Photography.

Mayor Paula Southgate says: "I know that Martin will carry on important work begun under Margaret's watch. The momentum we have gained over the last 18 months in working to make Hamilton a greener city, will not be lost."

Gallagher's move to chair of Environment Committee caused some changes in other committees as well. Councillor Ewan Wilson will replace Gallagher as chair of the Hearings and Engagement Committee where Gallagher moves to deputy chair.

Hamilton City Councillor Ewan Wilson is now chair of the Hearings and Engagement Committee. Photo / Mike Walen

First-term Councillor Sarah Thomson was appointed interim deputy chair of the Infrastructure Operations Committee, a role previously held by Gallagher. Meanwhile, she retains her position as deputy chair of the Environment Committee.

Councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf was appointed to the Hamilton City Council- Waikato-Tainui Co-Governance Forum.

Southgate is confident the changes won't affect the council's work. "Sarah will do very well working alongside Chair Angela O'Leary on the Infrastructure Operations Committee. And Ewan will move easily into the role of Hearings and Engagement Chair so we are in good hands."

Councillor Sarah Thomson is now interim deputy chair of the Infrastructure Operations Committee. Photo / Mike Walen, KeyImagery Photography.

Forsyth's death more than 12 months out from an election forces the city to hold a byelection for her Hamilton East Ward seat. Nominations for the vacant seat opened on May 25 and will close on Tuesday June 22.

Postal voting will close at midday on Wednesday August 18, with a result expected that day.

Any interested candidates should visit yourcityelections.co.nz or phone the Deputy Electoral Officer on 07 838 6439.