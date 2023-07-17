The policy covers the number of venues in Hamilton that have gambling machines as well as restrictions on the number each venue may have. Photo / NZME

The policy covers the number of venues in Hamilton that have gambling machines as well as restrictions on the number each venue may have. Photo / NZME

Hamilton City Council is reviewing the rules around places in the city that offer racing betting or sports betting services as well as venues with gambling machines.

As part of the review, the public now has an opportunity to have its say on the policies that regulate gambling activities in Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

HCC is reviewing its gambling policies as it is required to do every three years. The policies are the Class 4 Gambling Venues Policy, required by Gambling Act 2003, and the TAB Venues Policy, required by the Racing Industry Act 2020.

Currently, there are restrictions around the location and number of venues in Hamilton that have gambling machines as well as restrictions on the number each venue may have.

Under current rules, no new TAB venues can be established in Hamilton, and venues are not allowed to move premises. Photo / NZME

This policy currently allows for some movement and merging of venues, under specific circumstances.

Under the current TAB Venues Policy, no new TAB venues can be established in Hamilton, and venues are not allowed to move premises.

Both current policies aim to reduce harm from gambling to our community and both operate under a ‘sinking lid’ approach, which means that no new venues can be established.

The council proposes to continue both policies without any changes.

You may make a submission up to Sunday, August 13. 2023:

● online at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay

● at your local library or the council Municipal Building

● by requesting the council send you a hard copy.