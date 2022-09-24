The outgoing Hamilton City Council at their penultimate meeting on Thursday.

The outgoing Hamilton City Council at their penultimate meeting on Thursday.

Hamilton City Council (HCC) has officially farewelled outgoing councillors Dave Macpherson, Martin Gallagher, Rob Pascoe and Mark Bunting.

Combined, the four councillors have clocked up 54 years in local government with Macpherson being the longest-standing current councillor with 24 years on the council. Gallagher spent 21 years, Pascoe nine years and Bunting six years on the council.

All four councillors have chaired committees this term and announced in August that they will not seek re-election as councillors.

HCC chief executive Lance Vervoort says the councillors leave a legacy behind.

"We are definitely losing a lot of experience and [they] are all leaving some big shoes to fill! I wish [them] all the best for the future and what [they] do beyond council."

Vervoort says each of them had shown dedication to Hamilton and to the constituents they have represented over the years.

"I'd like to acknowledge [their] commitment and all that [they] have achieved whilst [they] have been on council. [Their] sage advice has been invaluable and much appreciated."

Since it was the penultimate council meeting, Vervoort also acknowledged the work of all elected members.

"A big thank you to the whole council for... working as a dedicated team over the past three years... during what has been an extraordinary and challenging time," Vervoort says.

"The way the council has been bold, ambitious, adaptable, inclusive, solution-focussed and forward thinking has seen us make immense progress on achieving our five priorities in the 10-Year Plan."

The council's current Māngai Māori Olly Te Ua, Te Pora Thompson-Evans, Norm Hill, James Whetū and Jaydene Kana received a special mention.

"You have added an invaluable dimension and Māori perspective to our committees. You brought great mana to the issues and opportunities we have tangled with at our committee meetings," Vervoort says.

HCC introduced the Māngai Māori in 2018 to represent iwi and bring te ao Māori views to the council table.

Whether the Māngai Māori positions are going to be continued after the introduction of the Kirikiriroa Māori Ward will be up to the incoming council in October.