Water alerts have been lifted today across Hamilton City, signalling the end of the Smart Water campaign for Waikato. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council has lifted water restrictions across the city after heavier rain and cooler temperatures were forecast, and residents made a joint effort to manage their water use.

The council's city waters manager Emily Botje says summer was very challenging with long periods of hot and dry weather, combined with the impact of Covid on staffing levels.

"With summer and daylight saving officially over, council is confident the demand on water will remain at acceptable levels without the need for water alerts to stay in place.

"We would like to thank all residents for their hard work over the last few months to be mindful of their water usage."

Botje says Hamilton invested well in providing water infrastructure for the city. "Our long-term plan has funding provision for the required upgrades to meet our growing population. Water restrictions are put in place to ensure the city uses water sustainably, as demand doubles during summer."

However, the impact of the pandemic on staffing levels at the Hamilton water treatment plants was still a concern, Botje says. "So we ask residents to continue to be mindful of their water consumption to help us manage demand."

Waipā District Council's water services manager Martin Mould says for the first time in many years, Waipā residents enjoyed having no water restrictions.

"Waipā District Council has continued to invest heavily in water infrastructure over the last decade and the Parallel Road Water Treatment Plant is our latest success story.

"Despite low rainfall, our district was not even close to triggering an alert, which is evidence our strategy to prioritise water has come to fruition, combined with our community's efforts to use water wisely."

Through the season change to autumn, the 'Smart Water Starts With You' sub-regional summer campaign has come to an end. It aimed to make long-term change to how we use water and was a joint venture between Hamilton City Council, Waipā District Council and Waitomo District Council.

Hamilton City Council has made changes to their rubbish and recycling services during Easter. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Hamilton City Council is reminding people about changes to the rubbish and recycling services during Easter, from Friday April 15 to Monday April 18.

The rubbish and recycling kerbside collection will still take place on Good Friday, but the following week's collection days will all 'hop' ahead to the next day, due to Easter Monday's public holiday.

This means Easter Monday kerbside collections will happen on Tuesday April 19, with Tuesday's collections shifting to Wednesday April 21, and so on for that week up to and including Saturday.

The Refuse Transfer Station in Lincoln Street will be closed on Good Friday, but on Easter Monday it will operate on public holiday hours (9am to 4pm). Normal opening hours for Saturday and Sunday will still apply.

The Hamilton Organic Centre will be closed on Good Friday, but open as usual on Saturday, Sunday and Monday over the break.