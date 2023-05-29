Everyone is welcome to help increase Hamilton's native vegetation cover this Arbor Day. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Everyone is welcome to help increase Hamilton's native vegetation cover this Arbor Day. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Arbor Day is coming up, and you’re invited to come along on Saturday to help Hamilton City Council shape a green city for future generations.

The city’s biggest community planting event is back for 2023. Grab your friends, whānau and workmates, and head down to Arbor Day at Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park in Te Kaaroro Nature Precinct on Saturday, June 3 between 10am and 2pm.

The city council has plantings planned from Wednesday and is aiming to get 17,000 plants in the ground to help restore nature in the city.

The Arbor Day planting will contribute to the council’s Nature in the City programme, which aims to increase Hamilton’s native vegetation cover from 2 per cent to 10 per cent by 2050.

Over the past 17 years, Hamiltonians have planted about 36 hectares of Waiwhakareke, a major ecological restoration project on the outskirts of Hamilton. Building on that mahi, this week another 2ha will be planted by enthusiastic volunteers – that’s more than 17,000 eco-sourced native plants.

Mayor Paula Southgate said she’s looking forward to seeing the community come together to help restore nature in the city.

“I love seeing our community joining together for nature in Hamilton. It’s thanks to the efforts of countless volunteers, year after year, that our city has treasures like Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park.

Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park is a reconstruction of the natural forest, wetland and ecosystems present in pre-European times. Photo / Mike Walen

“I encourage everyone to come along and take part in Arbor Day – it’s a wonderful way to connect with and experience the beauty of Hamilton’s flagship restoration project, and lend a hand for nature,” she says.

Arbor Day is supported this year with more than $100,000 of funding – $44,000 from Trees that Count and $60,000 from the Lotteries Environment & Heritage Fund.

Everyone is welcome to come along and plant. The event will go ahead rain or shine unless there’s a weather warning from MetService.

If you have a spade at home, bring it along. Make sure you come well prepared with sturdy, comfortable, waterproof shoes or boots (like gumboots), appropriate clothing for being out in nature, a water bottle and a rain jacket.

“If you’d like to come along but can’t make it on Saturday, never fear – we’ll be planting at Waiwhakareke each day, 10am to 2pm, in the lead-up to Arbor Day.

“So, don’t leaf us hanging, come on down, do the mahi – get the tree-ts.”